 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: First Interstate employees volunteer around Billings

  • 0

First Interstate Bank employees Levi Walter and Alicia Hutzenbiler are among volunteers washing chairs at the Moss Mansion on Wednesday. The annual volunteer day event has bank employees working at locations across the city.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News