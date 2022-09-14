First Interstate Bank employees Levi Walter and Alicia Hutzenbiler are among volunteers washing chairs at the Moss Mansion on Wednesday. The annual volunteer day event has bank employees working at locations across the city.
Photo: First Interstate employees volunteer around Billings
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The car with parents and two children plunged into the canal on Independent Lane near Highway 312 at about 4:30 p.m., Saturday.
When Bradley Angel of Billings died from a fentanyl overdose last year, he was one of 71,000 Americans killed by the powerful drug that year.
The inmates, who have been charged with violent crimes, escaped through a window, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office.
A bumpy two years under an out-of-state owner has the residents of Meadowlark Community mobile home park eyeing buying the park themselves as the owner looks to sell.
The old three-story Billings Hardware building at the corner of Montana Avenue and North Broadway will be redeveloped into a 24-unit apartment complex atop ground floor retail shops.
County prosecutors have filed homicide charges against two people suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in North Park earlier this week.
Jones was booked into the jail Sept. 8, and was found unresponsive in his cell by a guard Sept. 9.
A teenage human trafficking victim who stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family.
The two inmates escaped from Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday have been captured, Sheriff Linder said Monday afternoon.
The company helping to book shows for MetraPark walked away with more money this year than what it provided the county following its first year booking shows at the county-owned venue.