Canada geese crowd the top of a sugar beet pile at the Western Sugar refinery as the temperature rises into the 40's on Sunday.
Photo: Geese on the sugar beet pile
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ships waiting for the coal deliveries in B.C. billed NTEC more than $15 million in demurrage charges. NTEC alleges that it lost $150 million in revenue as a result of shipping issues.
After 15 years and over 200,000 lights, Chris Troup is bringing his Christmas landmark to a close. He's going out with his brightest year yet.
An adult victim alleges Mahlen threatened to kill her several times, and joked that she may end up dead in a swamp, or “in pieces in the back of my truck,” the charges state.
Officers arrested a suspect at the scene and stated the public was in no immediate danger.
Willie Antoine Redd, 36, has been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility for 22 months since U.S. Marshals arrested him in February 2021.
Dean Alan Smith, 66, a pastor, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of abusive sexual contact and three counts of abusive sexual contact by force and of a child.
Temperatures dropped into the negative teens and 20s this week, and the unkind Midwest wind shredded those figures with wind chills in the negative 40s and negative 50s.
The suspect allegedly confessed to both robberies after his arrest on Dec. 18.
During the assault, Webb allegedly struck the woman several times, keeping her from escaping for several hours.
Melvin Joseph Prettyontop, 24, was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.