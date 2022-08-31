 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Governor tours KOA site with apprentice electricians

Gianforte tour

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte meets with Tounsley Electric's Luke and Jason Tounsley who hire electrical apprentices working at the new KOA building location on Transtech Way in Billings. The Governor announced over 700 apprentices in the first half of 2022. The numbers come from a rule change that allows two apprentices to work under one journeyman electrician. The increase in apprentices are already surpassing 2019 and 2020 totals according to a press release from the Governor's office. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

