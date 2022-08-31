Montana Governor Greg Gianforte meets with Tounsley Electric's Luke and Jason Tounsley who hired electrical apprentices working at the new KOA building location on Transtech Way in Billings. The Governor announced over 700 apprentices in the first half of 2022. The numbers come from a rule change that allows two apprentices to work under one journeyman electrician. The increase in apprentices are already surpassing 2019 and 2020 totals according to a press release from the Governor's office.
Photo: Governor tours KOA site with apprentice electricians
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Repeated complaints from neighbors about a troubled house on their block of Dorothy Lane in the Billings Heights prompted a rare, personal response from the chief of police.
The suspect was driving over 150 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, said the Montana Highway Patrol
Dr. Scott Ellner's resignation as CEO of Billings Clinic is effective immediately.
“I’m still hearing from nurses going home in tears every day because they can’t give the appropriate care to their patients,” Clinic nurses union representative Amy Hauschild said.
A shooting in downtown Billings over the weekend which apparently started as a road rage incident is now being investigated as a homicide.
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the Kin…
A man is dead and five people were wounded after an apparent standoff at a home near Pryor on Tuesday.
As Yellowstone County leaders debate the future of management at MetraPark, experts in the field of venue management say the most important element is putting the right people in charge.
Billings police investigate a 3:15 a.m. shooting at Lewis Avenue and Division Street. Officers located a 49 year old man with a gunshot wound …
In an effort to streamline hiring and comply with laws passed in 2021, state officials have proposed amendments to childcare rules that would allow for religious exemptions to routine immunizations for children and staff.