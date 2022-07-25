Photo: Hail damages crops near Billings

Gazette staff
Sunrise reveals damage to winter wheat fields west of Billings from Sunday's hail storm.
“The guest had an open carry (handgun) and he shot the suspect,” police said.
The oldest victim was a 72-year-old woman driving an SUV. She and three of her passengers, which included a 3-year-old boy, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
The only senior living facility in one on Montana’s poorest counties will close its doors over the next three months.
Nine people were rescued from the Yellowstone River after the plastic tubes they were riding on got hung up on a log.
An abandoned railway bridge near Highway 89 that crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston is dangerously close to falling into the water following erosion from high water this spring.
The remains of a motorcycle sit in the middle of 62nd Street West at the intersection with Masters Boulevard, following a fatal crash in Billi…
Kevin Roy Welter, 40, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence. He is accused of colliding with a motorcycle and killing its driver, 34-year-old Aaron Lurz
A powerful storm passed over the Billings area beginning about 7 p.m. Sunday, bringing dime-sized hail that stripped the leaves from trees, po…
The six people were killed when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on the interstate west of Hardin.
Just a little over a month after heavy flooding wiped out sections of the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge, repairs are expected to be com…
