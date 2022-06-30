Photo: Laurel corn maze grows in this aerial view

Gazette staff
A corn maze starts to grow near Laurel in this aerial view.
Locations
As the Yellowstone River recedes, power is restored and access sites re-open, questions linger for damaged property and infrastructure, but there’s little concern for the well-being of the river.
Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.
A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.
A federal parolee is in custody after allegedly leading Billings police on a series of chases around the city earlier this week.
Brutal drought conditions covered 83% of Montana just three months ago, but now a full 56% of the state is currently normal to abnormally dry. Winter wheat farmers doing better.
A hiker was life-flighted from northwestern Wyoming on Monday after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
While on a normal trail running training trip near his Lander, Wyoming, home, Gabe Joyes stumbled and was stabbed in his leg by a trekking pole. For more than an hour he laid on the ground trying to not to die of blood loss.
A customer who reportedly was upset because his sandwich contained too much mayonnaise opened fire and killed a Subway employee on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
With access limited following unprecedented flooding June 12-14, the Stillwater Mine near Nye has closed its operations, possibly for four to six weeks, the company announced in a stockholder statement on Friday.
Though the striking down of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court will have minimal impacts to Montanans for the foreseeable future, the news still evoked a range of emotions from leaders throughout the state.
