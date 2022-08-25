 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Man shot at Lewis Avenue and Division Street

Shooting scene

Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting at Lewis Avenue and Division Streets at 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings police investigate a 3:15 a.m. shooting at Lewis Avenue and Division Street. Officers located a 49 year old man with a gunshot wound that was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the area on foot according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. 

