Billings police investigate a 3:15 a.m. shooting at Lewis Avenue and Division Street. Officers located a 49 year old man with a gunshot wound that was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the area on foot according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department.
Photo: Man shot at Lewis Avenue and Division Street
Gazette staff
