Photo: Man shot by police overnight in Billings

Police shooting

A Billings police officer shot an armed man on the 1800 block of 6th Street West at 11 p.m. Friday according to a police department social media post. Officers were called to a home at 6th and Avenue E for a disturbance between a man and woman. The man drew a firearm on officers and was shot. The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

