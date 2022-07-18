Artist Rilie Zumbrennen works on a mural at The Grand building at 1st Avenue North and North 27th Street on Monday. Zumbrennen is an art teacher at Elysian School and was commissioned to produce the mural.
Photo: Mural painted on downtown Billings building
- Gazette staff
