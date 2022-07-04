Photo: One dead in South Side stabbing

Billings police investigate a fatal stabbing on the 200 block of South 27th Street at 3:30 a.m. Monday. According to a social media post by the department, a man was stabbed Sunday night and died later at a Billings hospital.
