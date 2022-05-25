Chris Parkes-Groom and Libby Markus help their mother, Mimi Parkes, decorate family grave sites at Mountview Cemetery for the Memorial Day weekend.
Photo: Preparing for Memorial Day
- Gazette Staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly taking a nurse by the neck, then smashing his way out of a cruiser, in an attempt to escape from custody Thursday.
A Yellowstone County District Judge sentenced Alexander Garrett Laforge III to 110 years in the Montana State Prison without the possibility o…
A Billings man is facing multiple felony charges after police allegedly found his children in deplorable living conditions during a search of his home.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Mason Joseph Prudhomme, 31, and Falken Magnus Brown, 24, have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple counts of robbery. County prosecutors allege that Prudhomme robbed the Maverick and Fire and Ice casinos earlier this month, while Brown drove the getaway care in both instances.
The man killed by police Monday had a criminal record dating back to 2006, along with outstanding warrants on the night of the shooting, said Police Chief Rich St. John.
Brian Pretty Weasel, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arrest in May 2021 followed a pursuit by multiple agencies including Bureau of Indian Affairs officers and U.S. Marshals.
Matt Frank, a member of the Billings Police Department for nearly a decade, was disciplined Monday for instigating a fight at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino. The resulting scuffle brought dozens of on-duty officers to the bar and ended with a wreck that put a man in the hospital.
A newly opened bypass channel around a dam on the lower Yellowstone River is attracting fish upstream. Especially important are pallid sturgeon, an endangered species. The access to more river is meant to increase the chances of reproduction in the wild.
The aquatic and recreation center base model will include four full size basketball courts that can be converted into eight smaller courts, accommodating other sports like volleyball.