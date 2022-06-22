Photo: Rescue Mission building demolition to expand campus

Demolition begins at the former Granny's Attic building at South 28th Street and Minnesota Avenue as the Montana Rescue Mission begins work on its $20 million Unified Campus project. The Granny's Attic building is more than 100 years old and is on the registry of National Historic Places, so the building's façade will remain to give the new Unified Campus a tie to Billings' history. The campus project will essentially rebuild MRM's shelter and its services from the ground up into a three-story building with 200 beds in a series of small group rooms for the homeless, and 29 affordable housing apartments on the top floor.