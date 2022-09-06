Billings police investigate a stabbing in North Park that left a man in critical condition at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Two suspects were detained according to a social media post from the police department. An investigation is ongoing.
Photo: Stabbing in North Park leaves man in critical condition
- Gazette staff
