Photo: Stabbing in North Park leaves man in critical condition

North Park Stabbing

Billings police investigate a stabbing in North Park that left a man in critical condition. Officers and medical personnel were called at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Two suspects were detained according to a social media post from the police.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

