Photo: Steam rises from the Yellowstone River

Gazette staff
Steam rises from the Yellowstone River near Billings as the temperature dipped to near zero Wednesday morning.
Locations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steam rises from the Yellowstone River near Billings as the temperature dipped to near zero Wednesday morning.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
County officials have identified the two Billings men found dead in separate homes earlier this week.
In the complaint filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau (HRB) in November, the former employee alleges he was retaliated against after raising several concerns, including complaints about sexual harassment.
Representatives for postal workers and letter carriers say that persistent staffing shortages that hampered delivery in Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls before the Christmas season continue.
She told law enforcement she was “born to become Lucifer and rule over the earth,” charging documents said, and she left the house after the ritual in the man’s SUV.
Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel aided the victims of a crash at South Billings Boulevard and King Avenue East at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.
Another rural nursing home announced a voluntary closure, making 11 Montana facilities – 16% of the state’s nursing homes – that have closed in 2022.
The linebacker from Texas committed to MSU in October.
The Bobcats' 48-point win sent them to the final four for their third straight season.
In one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, federal officials charged three men with more than 100 wildlife violations.
The student accused of the threat was arrested by the school’s resource officer, charged with intimidation and taken to Youth Services.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.