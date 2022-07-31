Elyssa Leininger works on her street art design on North 19th Street on Sunday. The work is part of the $25,000 Bloomberg Asphalt Art Project that will cover streets around North Park. The asphalt art initiative promotes incorporating art into public spaces like roadways, crosswalks, plazas, sidewalks and vertical infrastructure like utility boxes and underpasses. Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, funds the asphalt art project. “Cities that tap into the power of public art bring new life and energy to city streets, inspiring residents and fostering a shared spirit of neighborhood pride. There can be real civic strength in public art, and this program helps cities capitalize on it,” he said. Other cities participating in the project include Denver, Detroit, Tucson, Arizona, Fairbanks, Alaska, Long Beach, California and several others.
Photo: Street art project continues at North Park
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
