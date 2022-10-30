Children gather for the second annual Rocky Mountain College Occupational Therapy and Blue Skies Pediatric Therapy trunk or treat at the college. Twenty-four vehicles lined up to give out Halloween treats on Sunday afternoon.
Photo: Trunk or treat at Rocky Mountain College
- Gazette staff
