Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a double shooting at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 South 32nd Street West Sunday night. An employee and customer were shot during a robbery. The customer was shot in the leg as the robber ran from the casino according to a social media post from the PD.
Photo: Two shot during robbery at west end casino
- Gazette staff
