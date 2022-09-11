Photo: Water tower has a new look

Gazette staff
The repainted Billings airport water tower, long painted in a checkered pattern, is now all white with the airport identifier logo.
The car with parents and two children plunged into the canal on Independent Lane near Highway 312 at about 4:30 p.m., Saturday.
County prosecutors have filed homicide charges against two people suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in North Park earlier this week.
Hardin Primary, Middle, Intermediate and High Schools were all placed under lockdown while an investigation was conducted for an alleged weapon near one of the campuses.
Find out how tracking of wildfires, air quality and precipitation in certain areas has changed through these six charts and maps.
A bumpy two years under an out-of-state owner has the residents of Meadowlark Community mobile home park eyeing buying the park themselves as the owner looks to sell.
John Felton announced that he would be retiring at the end of December 2023
When Bradley Angel of Billings died from a fentanyl overdose last year, he was one of 71,000 Americans killed by the powerful drug that year.
The company helping to book shows for MetraPark walked away with more money this year than what it provided the county following its first year booking shows at the county-owned venue.
The man found stabbed in North Park in downtown Billings early Tuesday morning has died.
Senate District 29 Rep. David Howard sent a letter from his capitol office dated Sept. 6, the day before the bond ballots were sent out, urging voters to reject the bonds.
