Maci and Tori Hedges, of Great Falls, wait to show Great Danes Mako and Shiver during the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club's All Breed Dog Show at the MetraPark Pavilion on Thursday. The show runs daily through Sunday
Photo: Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club show at MetraPark
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
