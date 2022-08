The first back to school Shop With a Cop started at MetraPark Sunday morning with a parade to Scheels. Children participating in the program rode in police cars and shopped with Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff's, Billings Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and MSU-Billings police to their shopping trip. Each child was given a backpack with schools supplies, a $450 clothing gift card, haircuts and lunch provided by a group of volunteers.