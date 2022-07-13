Photos: Billings hits 103 on Wednesday afternoon

Jessie Jane Guardipee, a 24-year-old Apsáalooke woman, died of a stab wound to the torso at a home on the 200 block of South 27th Street, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Friday
A teen was convicted of spotlighting and shooting two mule deer bucks and taking them to BLM's Ah-Nei Recreation Area where he removed antlers and backstraps, then left the rest of the animals to waste.
The commons center in Fromberg High School—packed with food, water and cleaning supplies—was emptied within a day. All of those supplies are now piled at the Fromberg Methodist Church, the new headquarters for the volunteers who have assisted in offering flood victims, food, showers and shelter since June 13.