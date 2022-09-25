 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Pompeys Pillar Rock the Run returns Sunday morning

Rock the Run 5K fun run/walk at Pompeys Pillar National Monument is back after a COVID break. Participants ran a course around the monument Sunday morning.

