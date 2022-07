Dave Kreiter assembles the catamaran sailboats he builds for his retirement project Windsinger Adventures. Kreiter and a group of volunteers meet at Lake Elmo most Saturdays to train volunteer captains to teach sailing to children. Kreiter also does sailing lessons for group events and works with family and class reunions, scout groups and corporate functions. Kreiter has led many groups through the Missouri Breaks with his canoe catamarans.