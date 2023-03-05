Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies and the Billings Fire Department search Zimmerman Park for a missing bicyclist Sunday morning. The park is closed and the sheriff's helicopter as well as drones are searching trails near the park. One popular trail goes along the edge of the Rimrocks to the Ironwood subdivision. Sheriff Mike Linder released a statement with the following information.

Search teams on the ground and in the air are looking for a 63 year old man who was mountain biking in the Zimmerman park area Saturday afternoon, and has not been heard from since. His vehicle and phone were located at the park parking lot, but the man has not been located.

The man was riding an orange mountain bike, but we do not have a clothing description. Anyone who may have seen him in that area on Saturday is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office (406) 256-2929, so we can narrow down a direction, area, or clothing description.

In addition, if you live in the area on or below the rims, please check your properties as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929.