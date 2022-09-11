top story Photos: September 11 ceremony at City College Gazette staff Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 A color guard from the MSU Billings ROTC presents the flag during the 21st anniversary 9-11 ceremony at City College on Sunday. LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette Billings firefighters listen to speakers during the 21st anniversary 9-11 ceremony at City College on Sunday. LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gazette staff A color guard from the MSU Billings ROTC presents the flag during the 21st anniversary 9-11 ceremony at City College on Sunday. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Locations Billings Tags September 11 Ceremony Rotc Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Car plunges into canal with couple and 2 young children Saturday The car with parents and two children plunged into the canal on Independent Lane near Highway 312 at about 4:30 p.m., Saturday. Couple charged in connection to fatal North Park stabbing in Billings County prosecutors have filed homicide charges against two people suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in North Park earlier this week. Hardin Public Schools under temporary lockdown Wednesday morning Hardin Primary, Middle, Intermediate and High Schools were all placed under lockdown while an investigation was conducted for an alleged weapon near one of the campuses. 6 charts that track Montana wildfires, air quality, and precipitation Find out how tracking of wildfires, air quality and precipitation in certain areas has changed through these six charts and maps. Meadowlark mobile home residents hope to buy their park A bumpy two years under an out-of-state owner has the residents of Meadowlark Community mobile home park eyeing buying the park themselves as the owner looks to sell. RiverStone names new CEO to replace John Felton John Felton announced that he would be retiring at the end of December 2023 Metra's booking contract with OVG may have underperformed The company helping to book shows for MetraPark walked away with more money this year than what it provided the county following its first year booking shows at the county-owned venue. 'He was gone': Fentanyl death of young Billings man offers glimpse into the drug's rising toll When Bradley Angel of Billings died from a fentanyl overdose last year, he was one of 71,000 Americans killed by the powerful drug that year. Man dies after being stabbed in North Park Tuesday morning The man found stabbed in North Park in downtown Billings early Tuesday morning has died. State senator pens letter to voters urging a no-vote for Park City school bonds Senate District 29 Rep. David Howard sent a letter from his capitol office dated Sept. 6, the day before the bond ballots were sent out, urging voters to reject the bonds.