Photos: Several injured in crash on Broadwater Avenue

Billings police, fire and ambulances personnel tended to several victims of a three car crash on Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West at 9 p.m. Friday. A witness at the scene, Robert Louis Kelly, said he watched a silver Jeep accelerate through the stop sign on 3rd Street West and crash into a black passenger car. The car ended up hitting the corner house at 624 3rd Street West.

