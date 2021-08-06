Billings police, fire and ambulances personnel tended to several victims of a three car crash on Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West at 9 p.m. Friday. A witness at the scene, Robert Louis Kelly, said he watched a silver Jeep accelerate through the stop sign on 3rd Street West and crash into a black passenger car. The car ended up hitting the corner house at 624 3rd Street West.
Photos: Several injured in crash on Broadwater Avenue
- Gazette staff
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men are facing multiple felony charges in connection to a fatal crash Tuesday in downtown Billings.
One person is dead and at least two people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash on First Avenue …
One bear was found sitting in the driver’s seat of an RV eating a sandwich.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
The Billings Police Department on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old Roundup man who they believe is connected to the robbery of a Stockman Bank i…
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation had attempted to bridge the buyer and seller, since acquisition of the land would have provided public access to an additional 9,300 acres of BLM and state land now inaccessible.
A Shepherd man is being accused of using cash from COVID-19 relief loans to buy classic cars, among them a 1941 Ford Super Deluxe.
The fire started on the east side of a two-story apartment building in the initial block of Miners Place, and quickly progressed to consume the attic and second floor. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
Uterine factor infertility affects over 72,000 women in the United States, and until recently was considered an irreversible form of infertility.
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.