Photos: Shooting on North Broadway

Billings police shut down North Broadway after a shooting Saturday evening. A vehicle crashed into parked cars in front of the Alberta Bair Theater during the Billings Symphony American Kaleidoscope event. According to a social media post from the Billings Police Department, a 27 year old man was shot inside a car that crashed into a 30 year old bicyclist. The shooting victim has critical injuries and the bicyclist has serious injuries according to police.
