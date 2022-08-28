 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Stolen pickup crashed after chase by owner

  • 0

Billings police arrest a man who crashed a stolen pickup truck on Sunday evening. Police and fire were on the scene of a two car crash at the intersection of 13th Street West and Parkhill Drive after a short chase by the owners of a stolen pickup truck. Friends Tommy Tristan Jr. and Joseph Kelly saw Tristan's stolen pickup and turned around to follow it. The driver sped a short distance until running a red light and crashing into another vehicle, injuring the driver. Kelly and Tristan chased the driver of the truck down on foot and held him until police arrived.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News