Phyllis
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER BELOW TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS PUP - DON'T USE THE EMAIL FEATURE SINCE THIS FOSTER MOM... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in a downtown alley late Thursday night.
Confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 396, down from 454 reported on June 21 by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A Billings man pleaded not guilty to a single count of rape in front of Judge Gregory Todd in Yellowstone County District Court Monday morning.
The barn was built during the 1760s in upstate New York, and the gristmill, which grinds flour using the power of falling water from the side of the building, is from 1874 and salvaged from South Carolina.
Billings Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in the 1700 block of Avenue B in Billings on Friday.
A 31-year-old Billings man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday for the 2020 murder of 25-year-old Christian Skylar Henning.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday lifted the executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A freight train hit a semitractor-trailer at a crossing east of Livingston, killing both people in the cab of the semitractor, Park County officials said.
A Grand Teton National Park grizzly bear received a boat ride across Jackson Lake on June 15 after being captured for repeatedly seeking human food.
California added five more states, including Montana, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discrimin…