LAS VEGAS — Nevada authorities have arrested a Las Vegas man after police suspect he was in possession of about $2 million worth of methamphetamine.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials say 35-year-old Israel Tellez-Nava was arrested Thursday on Interstate 40 in Kingman by detectives during a traffic stop.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Authorities say detectives noticed bundles of the drug in plain view when they looked in the car’s window.
Detectives say a search of the vehicle turned up boxes containing 43 pounds of meth estimated at more than $1.9 million.