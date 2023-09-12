It's a mixed bag for hunters in southern Montana this year, with elk populations generally trending up and deer and pronghorns either maintaining or dropping.

Here are Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' reports on south-central and southeast Montana for 2023.

Region 5

Population estimates for pronghorn, mule and white-tailed deer are all generally below long-term averages throughout south-central Montana.

Late winter and early spring snowstorms across much of the region negatively impacted fawn survival for both mule and white-tailed deer. Areas along the Beartooth Front had especially low deer numbers observed during spring surveys, remaining 50% to 60% below long-term average. Low fawn recruitment in 2023 will stifle recovery.

In HD 590, northeast of Billings, mule deer fawn recruitment was significantly lower than the long-term average. Hunters should anticipate fewer mule deer on the landscape this year and more challenging hunting opportunities.

Near Absarokee, whitetail numbers were the lowest in more than 20 years, likely due to the severe and lengthy winter. Numbers have increased slightly in some areas near the Musselshell River, but still remain below the long-term average throughout the region.

Elk numbers have increased over recent years, but access to elk predominantly on private land continues to be a challenge for hunters. In some hunting districts, elk numbers are at record highs.

Overall, hunters should expect to see fewer pronghorn in the region this year, with numbers in most hunting districts at or below average. HD 526, east of Billings, was the only district with a slight pronghorn increase observed.

Region 7

Conditions in much of southeast Montana are considerably better than previous years at this time, when the landscape was ravaged by drought. Abundant spring/summer rainfall has resulted in rapid recovery of range plants, but abundant vegetation also means increased fire danger as grass dries out.

The Missouri Breaks (HD 700) and Custer Forest Elk Management Unit (HDs 702, 704, 705) remain the two core elk populations in southeast Montana. Outside of these areas, elk numbers are generally low, but numbers have been increasing at a moderate rate, accompanied by a gradual expansion into previously unoccupied habitat.

FWP biologists typically observe strong calf recruitment and an excellent composition of bulls.

Branch-antlered bull hunting is by permit only in HDs 700, 702, 704, 705 and the far southwestern portion of HD 701. But even if you didn't draw a special permit this year, Region 7 offers opportunities to hunt elk with a general license.

In HD 703 and the eastern three-quarters of HD 701, hunters can pursue any elk with a general license. However, hunters should be aware that elk are scarce in these districts; often highly transient or occurring in small, isolated pockets; and primarily found on private land.

In 2021 in HD 700, 1,379 elk were counted with a bull ratio of 28 bulls per 100 cows, and a calf ratio of 54 calves to 100 cows.

Mule deer populations observed this year on the 14 spring trend areas were approximately 6% below 2022 and 48% below the long-term average.

The recruitment rate for mule deer fawns this spring saw a slight increase from 2022 observations but was below average at 48 fawns per 100 adults.

In response to population declines, biologists in southeast Montana again reduced antlerless quotas, offering just 1,000 antlerless mule deer licenses for the 2023 season. Additionally, the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to the general deer license in all Region 7 hunting districts that will shift licenses from either-sex mule deer to antlered buck mule deer only.

Buck-to-doe ratios remain good, averaging 33 bucks per 100 does.

Whitetail numbers remain variable depending on the area. Drought in recent years led to epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) outbreaks in many parts of the region. Most southeastern Montana counties experienced localized die-offs. The Yellowstone River corridor in southern Richland County experienced a more widespread outbreak, but, nevertheless, whitetail numbers remain good through much of the area.

Northern Carter and southern Fallon counties were particularly hard hit by EHD in 2021, with a widespread outbreak that resulted in significant mortality. Additionally, EHD impacted whitetails along the Powder River.

Overall, whitetail populations averaged 24% below 2021 numbers but 9% above long-term average. Buck harvest was 3% above long-term average last fall. Whitetail fawn recruitment this spring was below average at 44 fawns per 100 adults.

Pronghorn populations in southeast Montana are 17% above the 10-year average. While the buck to doe ratio is below average, the overall number of bucks observed is 2% above the 10-year average.

Survey efforts indicate pronghorn numbers are strongest in the southeastern portion of Region 7 and are not as robust in the northwest.