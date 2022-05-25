Dear Heloise: I nearly tossed out my potato masher until my teenage daughter showed me a few new tricks with it. Now it gets used to:

-- Stir up eggs to scramble.

-- Mix meatloaf.

-- Quickly crumble ground beef.

-- Crush up crackers.

-- Chop eggs for egg salad.

-- Mix up guacamole. -- Jane T., Exeter, Rhode Island

Dear Heloise: You have a warm-weather favorite in this household, and wouldn't you know it ... I lost the recipe. My husband said it was his favorite recipe for coleslaw. In fact, he even loves it on the day after I make it, if there is any left. So, would you reprint that recipe for me? Since I read your column in the Express News every day, I'll cut it out and keep it. -- Maria G., San Antonio, Texas

Maria, it's my favorite coleslaw recipe too, and a big favorite of my husband's. Here it is. You'll need:

1 head cabbage (about 2 pounds)

Ice water to cover

2 ounces vegetable oil

1 ounce vinegar or lime juice or lemon juice (but not all three)

1/2 ounce prepared mustard (yellow, not powdered)

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

1 ounce real mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of paprika

Shred the cabbage and soak in the ice water for 10 minutes. If you use bagged slaw you can skip this step, but it does make it nicely crisp. Meanwhile, mix together the remaining ingredients. Drain the cabbage and mix into the dressing. Refrigerate until ready to use. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I'm about to tear my hair out. My husband loves gravy, and mine is the worst he's ever tried. I can't seem to get the lumps out. What am I doing wrong? -- Anne D., Omaha, Nebraska

Anne, heat your gravy on the stove, making sure it's hot. Slowly add flour a little at a time and use a whisk to stir. Keep stirring until the gravy is the consistency you want. If flour is a problem, you might try cornstarch. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: My old pizza pan looked horrible after years of pizza making. So now I place it under my pies, loaf pans and a few other items to catch any drips. -- Carrie N., Camden, New Jersey

Dear Heloise: I love cornbread, as does my whole family. In the summer I hate to heat up the kitchen, so I use a waffle iron. It's really easy and quick, and the house stays a lot cooler. -- Janet C., Danville, Kentucky

