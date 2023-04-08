Substitute Prairie County Justice of the Peace Tim Therrien has stepped down after a complaint from citizens.

Therrien is a former Prairie County undersheriff who has previously served as a fill-in JP. He was appointed to be Justice of the Peace Mary Bucher’s substitute and sworn in in March. He was hired as a police captain for the City of Glendive in nearby Dawson County in January.

The complaint, explained county resident Joylynn Manewright, was the belief that Therrien’s appointment by Bucher was illegal, as Therrien is currently an active law enforcement officer. Under Montana law, a substitute justice cannot be an active law enforcement officer.

The commissioners were quick to point out, with confirmation from county attorney Dan Rice, that the appointment of substitute JPs is not within their jurisdiction, as the JP is an elected position. They advised that it would be more appropriate for the complaint to be directed to Bucher’s office.

Bucher sought approval from the Montana Supreme Court’s Commission on Courts of Limited Jurisdiction prior to naming Therrien and was informed there were no issues. Following the citizen complaint, she reached out for additional guidance, asking if Therrien being a police officer in another county would disqualify him from being a substitute JP.

Bucher was not available by press time to say if she received a response. However, Richard Peck, one of the citizens that raised the objection to Therrien’s appointment, emailed the Commission on Courts of Limited Jurisdiction following the meeting with the commissioners. He received a response from Kelly Mantooth, a district court judge in Fergus County and at-large member of the commission, who noted that the commission would be responding to Bucher’s questions.

“The judge will be informed, if it hasn’t already happened, that the judge cannot use a current (law enforcement) officer as a sub judge as per statute,” Mantooth wrote.

Bucher earlier said she chose Therrien for the substitute list because of his prior experience, also pointing out that there aren’t very many people in Prairie County, which has a population of about 1,100 people, who fit the criteria for a substitute JP.

According to Montana law, substitute judges must be a current or former judge, a current or former attorney, current court personnel or a former law enforcement officer. The persons listed must also be of “good moral character” and have community support, a sense of community standards and a basic knowledge of court procedure.

Therrien himself didn’t think there would be an issue as the offices he would serve are in two separate counties, but he decided to step down.

“I was not aware that there would be a perceived conflict given that my current law enforcement position is in another county and I would have no jurisdiction in Prairie County. That said, I have no wish to create a conflict of interest. I hope that Judge Bucher can find a suitable substitute for those occasions when she needs to be out of town and unavailable,” Therrien said.