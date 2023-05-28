Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Being wildfire ready doesn't just involve preparing your home for wildfire, it also involves preparing your family to safely evacuate if a wildfire threatens. This section will help you create a Wildland Fire Action Plan that prepares you and everyone in your family to respond and react to an approaching wildfire in a safe and efficient manner.

Your Wildland Fire Action Plan should be prepared and practiced with all members of your household well in advance of a fire. Use the checklists below to guide plan creation.

Before the fire

PLAN

■ Create a family communications plan with personal, work, school, and caregiver contact information

■ Appoint an out-of-area friend or relative as an additional point of contact to update during a fire event.

■ Designate emergency meeting locations

■ Plan & practice at least two evacuation routes

■ Consider pets and large animals (such as horses) when creating an evacuation plan

■ Have fi re extinguishers on hand and train your family how to use them

■ Familiarize yourself and your family with the location and use of your gas, electric, and water main shut-off controls

■ Protect your investment with homeowner's insurance. Make sure your policy reflects the current features of your home and keep an updated home inventory that documents the contents of your home.

PREPARE AN EMERGENCY "GO KIT"

■ Bandana, N95 respirator, goggles, leather gloves, long shirt and pants (cotton or wool), sturdy leather boots, cotton or wool), sturdy leather boots, cotton hat

■ Flashlight & headlamp

■ Extra car keys, credit cards, and cash

■ Maps marked with evacuation routes

■ Prescription medications

■ Spare eyeglasses & contact lenses

■ First aid kit

■ Battery powered AM/FM radio

■ Family "walkie-talkie" radios

■ Spare batteries

■ Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, insurance policies)

■ Water bottles & food

■ Pet food & water, leashes, pet supplies, and medications

■ Sanitation supplies

■ Change of clothing

■ Spare chargers (cell phones, laptops)

Once the fire starts

BE SITUATIONALLY AWARE

■ Monitor fi re weather conditions and fi re status.

■ Stay tuned to your TV or local radio stations for updates or check the appropriate websites.

■ Evacuate as soon as you are aware of a possible threat to your home or evacuation route—do not wait for emergency notifications.

WHEN PREPARING TO EVACUATE – ALWAYS:

■ Keep your cell phone fully charged

■ Leave a note with your contact info & out-of-area contact taped to the fridge or inside the front window

■ Check on neighbours to alert them to prepare

■ Dress using the PPE in your "Go Kit"

■ Carry car keys, wallet, ID, cell phone, and spare battery

■ Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

■ Put "Go Kit" in your vehicle

■ Locate your pets & place them in carriers early

■ Prepare horses and large animals for transport and consider moving them to a safe location early

IF TIME ALLOWS:

■ Close all windows and doors but leave them unlocked

■ Open window shades and curtains and close metal shutters (if installed)

■ Move furniture away from windows and doors

■ Turn off pilot lights for gas appliances

■ Turn off the air conditioning

■ Leave your lights on so firefighters can see your house and other structures under smoky conditions

■ Bring combustible items such as patio furniture ad cushions inside

■ Turn off propane tanks and other gas at the meter

■ If you are on a municipal water system, don't leave sprinklers on or water running as they can reduce water pressure

■ Back your car into the driveway to facilitate a quick departure when ready to evacuate

■ Cover attic and crawl space vents with pre-cut plywood or commercial covers

■ Gather other irreplaceable, easily carried items, such as family photos and small heirlooms

■ Collect and bring personal computer data and digital information backups on hard drives or disks