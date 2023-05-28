Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With summer weather fast approaching, it is more important than ever to recognize that while we can't control the weather, we can control our actions. One of the best ways to reduce wildfire risk to our homes, families, and communities is by preventing fire from occurring in the first place. Approximately 75% of wildland fires in Montana are caused by humans, burning an average of 70,000 acres per year. While preventing human caused wildfire starts will not eliminate the threat of wildland fire, it will reduce the burden on our firefighting resources.

It is important that we all take action to prevent wildfire starts when working and recreating outdoors. Here are a few simple ways to reduce your wildfire risk and limit the chances of smoke events occurring:

† ■ Always adhere to your local fire restrictions. Visit www.MTFireInfo.org to learn more about restrictions in your area. †

■ Avoid burning or conducting other activities that involve sparks or fire on hot, windy, or dry days.

■ Never leave a fire unattended, and ensure your campfire or burn is cold to the touch when you are finished. 

■ Regularly maintain your vehicle and equipment, and avoid driving or parking your vehicle and operating equipment near dry vegetation.

■ Report any unattended or uncontrolled fires to 9-1-1.

For more information on wildfire prevention, visit: keepmontanagreen.com