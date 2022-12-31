Print glance for Jan. 1, 2023 paper

Whitney's 20 points helps push Montana men's hoops past Idaho

MISSOULA – Brandon Whitney scored 20 points and Josh Bannan added 16 to help lift the Montana men’s basketball team into the Big Sky Conference win column with a 67-56 defeat of Idaho at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday.

Montana improved to 7-7 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky. Idaho dipped to 6-9 and 0-2.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over just six times and held the Vandals to 35% shooting from the floor. Idaho made just 5 of 23 shots in the first half as the Griz built a 13-point lead and never gave it up. Idaho’s best scoring run of the game was five points.

The Vandals’ Isaac Jones led all scorers with 25 points. He was the only Idaho player in double figures.

Montana State women's basketball picks up first Big Sky win of the season

CHENEY, Wash. – The Montana State women’s basketball team picked up its first Big Sky Conference victory by beating Eastern Washington 92-84 at Reese Court on Saturday.

Darian White scored 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting and four other players scored in double digits to help the Bobcats improve to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

MSU rolled to a 22-4 first-quarter lead – the Eagles shot just 15% in the opening 10 minutes – and scored 33 points in the fourth quarter after EWU closed within 59-55 by the end of the third.

Lexi Deden added 16 points, Kola Bad Bear 15, Madison Jackson 12 and Leia Beattie 11 for the Bobcats, who shot 51% from the floor. That included a 2-for-15 performance from the 3-point line.

Jaydia Martin scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace the Eagles (7-5, 0-2), who made 29 of 50 shots (59%) in the final three periods after their poor first-quarter start. Aaliyah helped out with 18 points and Jamie Loera finished with 14.

Montana Lady Griz can't get past Idaho and Beyonce Bea's hot hand

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho's Beyonce Bea scored 32 points and her team hit 12 3-pointers in a 79-71 win over Montana women's basketball on Saturday.

Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Grizzlies with 20 points, followed by Carmen Gfeller with 12 and Gina Marzen 10. Montana (5-8 overall, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) is 2-6 in games played away from home.

The Vandals led by double digits most of the second half. Montana finished with a 42-30 edge in rebounds but Idaho boasted a 22-7 edge in fastbreak points.

Montana will return home for a game against Northern Arizona on Thursday at 7 p.m.

MSU Billings men's hoops ekes out narrow win over Northwest Nazarene

The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the school joined the league for the 2007-08 season.

The Nighthawks had the game tied at 48 with 1:20 left to play, but the Jackets got a pair of free throws from both Carrington Wiggins (game-high 18 points) and Bilal Shabazz (five points, 10 rebounds, four blocks), plus a layup from Abdul Bah to seal the deal on the result down the stretch.

MSUB will attempt to keep its perfect conference record going as it visits Western Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bellingham, Washington.

Northwest Nazarene's late bucket sinks MSU Billings women's hoops

The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss.

A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) Jordan Pinson gave the visitors a lead. Jacket guard Aspen Giese (who led all scorers with 18 points) had a 3-point attempt at the buzzer go offline that would've given MSUB (11-4, 2-2) the win.

Senior forward and Hamilton grad Cariann Kunkel had 16 points for MSUB, while senior forward Taryn Shelley had 12 points in 14 minutes.

The Jackets return to play next week at Saint Martin's, with tipoff against the Saints scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Lacey, Washington.

From Gazette and wire services.