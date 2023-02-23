Cavallo leaving MSU Billings women's soccer team

Stephen Cavallo, who has coached the Montana State Billings women's soccer team for six seasons, will not return in the role for the 2023 campaign, per a school news release Thursday.

Cavallo, who was promoted to head coach of the Yellowjackets in Dec. 2016 after serving as an assistant for three seasons, has accepted a job as an assistant coach for Nevada's women's soccer program, according to the MSUB release.

The North Carolina native finishes his tenure in Billings with a 27-59-12 overall record. MSUB was 3-12-4 with a 3-9-2 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play last season.

"It is with a heavy heart that I step away from MSUB," Cavallo is quoted as saying in the release. "I have been here for nine years and will be forever indebted to this university and this community for all opportunities it has given me. This institution is very unique and special, and it was an honor representing it all of these years. I will miss this team and our coaching staff immensely. I have so much love for them and am so excited to continue to watch them grow in the years to come. Thank you MSUB and thank you to the Billings community for everything you have done for me. You will always be a part of me."

An interim coach for the program has not been announced.

Rocky women's skiers off to fast start in giant slalom

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College's Bergitte Varne, Hilde Sato and Synne Gaustad Kvinlog are sitting 1-2-3 in the women's giant slalom after a shortened first day at the USCSA Western Regional ski-racing championships.

The women's GS was cut to only one run on Thursday due to poor weather conditions. A second, and final, run is scheduled for Friday morning, weather permitting.

The men's giant slalom will follow.

During Thursday's opening run, Verne finished with the fastest time of the day at 48.72 seconds.

Sato was second at 48.86, followed by Kvinlog in third at 49.34. Rocky's Sofia Brustia was eighth at 51.32.

Eighty skiers finished the run.

Avila, Swanson earn at-large bids to NAIA national mat meet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Providence's Joel Avila (133 pounds) and Liam Swanson (197) were among 36 at-large wrestlers selected on Tuesday to the NAIA Wrestling National Championships in Park City, Kansas, March 3-4.

Avila and Swanson will join automatic qualifiers from Providence, Aden Graves (157), Bridger Hall (165), Jordan Komac (165), Sawyer Hobbs (184) and KC Buday (285) at the national meet. Graves, Hall, Komac, Hobbs and Buday all earned their national tourney spots at the Cascade Collegiate Conference tourney Feb. 17-18.

The Montana State-Northern Lights who qualified for the national tourney were: Martin Wilkie (149), Devin Crawford (165), NaKoda Siegel (174), Rylin Burns (174), Austin Vanek (184), and Carl Hansen (197), all of whom advanced out of the CCC tourney.

Bozeman’s Keegan Mulhill, who wrestles for Eastern Oregon, placed sixth at 174 at the CCC tourney and also advanced to the national tourney.