ETHEL, La. — A private Louisiana zoo says that federal regulators overreached last week when they took away an ailing giraffe.

Local news outlets report that Barn Hill Preserve, which markets close-up encounters with exotic animals, is challenging the decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to seize a giraffe named Brazos on Tuesday.

Leaders of the zoo, which also operates a location in Frankford, Delaware, told local news outlets that the department had “no warrant, no ruling, no judgment, and no oversight” when inspectors took the giraffe. Barn Hill's Louisiana location is in Ethel, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says inspectors documented “continued failure” to provide adequate veterinary care, "resulting in a state of unrelieved suffering for the identified animal.”

Barn Hill said it’s being unfairly retaliated against for notifying the USDA that the giraffe was in poor health. The company said in a statement Wednesday that a veterinarian who has cared for Brazos for the past two years “committed medical malpractice by not treating the giraffe properly or possessing the necessary skills to treat him in the first place.” Barn Hill said the veterinarian has since been fired.

The USDA said the giraffe was sent to another zoo licensed under the Animal Welfare Act.