Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

BILLINGS — A former oil industry attorney will continue calling the shots for a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West, despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley.

Pendley's continued rein at the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management comes under an unusual arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago, according to a document obtained by The Associated Press.

In May, as a temporary authorization for him to lead the agency was about to expire, Pendley signed an order that makes his deputy director position the bureau's default leader while the director's post is vacant, the document shows.

Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew their calls for the removal of Pendley, a longtime industry attorney and property rights advocate from Wyoming who prior to taking office called for the government to sell its public lands.

"That's baloney. That's not how it works," said Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, in an interview. "You don't want the deputy director of policy and programs being able to dictate who's in charge of the (bureau.) It's too important an agency."