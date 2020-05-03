Quinn Sanderson — Senior Platinum

Parents: Michael and Sara Sanderson

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary

Future plans: I will be attending Montana State University in the fall and plan on studying economics and English.

Teacher: My English/student council adviser, Mrs. Fleek Airne, has made the greatest impact on my education. She has always pushed me to do the best in whatever I am doing, both in English and as Student Body Secretary, along with teaching me how to bounce back from the challenges that I face.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I like to push myself in my classes, but also because I was determined to finish my project. I had a desire to do my project before entering the Platinum Program and this program has helped to provide structure for that ambition.

Magnum opus: I worked on understanding the writing process, along with learning about creative ideation and outlining, which lead to me writing a full rough draft of a novel.

