Quinn Sanderson — Senior Platinum

Parents: Michael and Sara Sanderson
Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School
Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary
Future plans: I will be attending Montana State University in the fall and plan on studying economics and English.
Teacher: My English/student council adviser, Mrs. Fleek Airne, has made the greatest impact on my education. She has always pushed me to do the best in whatever I am doing, both in English and as Student Body Secretary, along with teaching me how to bounce back from the challenges that I face.
Motivation for Platinum Program: I like to push myself in my classes, but also because I was determined to finish my project. I had a desire to do my project before entering the Platinum Program and this program has helped to provide structure for that ambition.
Magnum opus: I worked on understanding the writing process, along with learning about creative ideation and outlining, which lead to me writing a full rough draft of a novel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!