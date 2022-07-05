Rabbit rescue president charged after authorities find 47 dead bunnies in Minnesota barn

MINNEAPOLIS — The president of a nationally known rabbit rescue nonprofit has been charged with felony animal cruelty and torture after 47 dead rabbits were found by authorities in a feces-filled Savage barn last week.

Savage police found a chaotic — and tragic — scene when they arrived June 27 to investigate reports of sick and dead rabbits at a barn dubbed "Peacebunny Cottage."

They "saw rabbits running loose in the barn and the smell of death, feces and urine was overwhelming," according to the criminal complaint.

"This is the first time we've ever seen this type of abuse case, where you have a rescue operation that is now doing the opposite," said Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar.

Stephanie Hope Smith, 51, of Bloomington, who serves as president of the Peacebunny Foundation, was allegedly on vacation at the time. She agreed that the animals' current condition was "not appropriate" and said most of the loose bunnies were due to be picked up by another group, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers, assisted by an Animal Humane Society vet, returned the next day with a warrant to find hundreds of rabbits of different ages "running loose in the open barn area." Many had burrowed holes in the large piles of manure, the criminal complaint said.

Two rabbits, an adult with a broken back and a baby infested with maggots, were immediately euthanized. Beneath plywood floorboards were many more dead rabbits and body parts in various stages of decomposition. In all, authorities found 47 dead bunnies and 19 bunnies in need of immediate attention. Other rabbits were in cages, where almost none had water and several were without food, the complaint said.

Stephanie Smith arrived while police were there, saying she and her husband were CEOs of the nonprofit but the rabbits' owner was her 17-year-old son. The barn's owner was in the process of "redoing the barn" and so the rabbits had been moved recently, "which created a crowding issue," the criminal complaint said.

Caleb Smith, now 18, has written a book and received much media attention — including from People Magazine and NBC's Today Show — for his efforts rescuing bunnies. He's the owner of Peacebunny Island, an isle near mile 832 of the Mississippi River where he takes rabbits to "educate, comfort and earn income," according to a 2019 Star Tribune article.

The Humane Society is caring for the 200 rabbits found at the barn, Hocevar said.

