This litter is so fun but very mellow! They love to play together and with other dogs. Young enough to... View on PetFinder
Rae
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm passed over the Billings area beginning about 7 p.m. Sunday, bringing dime-sized hail that stripped the leaves from trees, po…
“The guest had an open carry (handgun) and he shot the suspect,” police said.
Nine people were rescued from the Yellowstone River after the plastic tubes they were riding on got hung up on a log.
The Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Nall Avenue at 1:30 a.m.
A Billings man died in a pileup on Interstate 90 south of Billings on Wednesday. At least one other person was injured, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol.
Nuisance properties are getting more attention from Billings officials as they became magnets for criminal activity.
Two men are facing felony charges in connection to a burglary at a Billings guitar shop over the weekend.
The men from Columbia Falls and Kalispell had been overdue to return from their outing since Friday.
Local artist Rilie Tané usually works in wood burning, but she stepped out of that comfort zone to add a striking new mural to Billings' skyline.
Brandon Eugene Bird, the prerelease convict who stabbed four people and threatened multiple others at Jake’s Downtown in November, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday in a case that shook Downtown Billings to its core and caused lasting harm to the restaurant's staff.