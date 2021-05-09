Raelynn Harris, RN — The Springs at Grand Park

With a love for geriatrics, Harris is in her element at The Springs at Grand Park where they offer assisted living and memory care. She doesn’t consider her role a job in the least, but more of a privilege. Harris shared how the residents bring her just as much joy as she hopes she does for them.

“I can’t believe they pay me to do something I love so much,” Harris said. “The wisdom they have and the stories they tell are amazing. My residents deserve all the dignity, respect and love.”

Harris hated seeing her residents become depressed this past year during the pandemic. She said the isolation felt like years instead of months. It was a time where everyone came together with a lot of imagination, patience and teamwork.

“I would do their hair, paint their nails . . . anything where they could receive a little extra human contact,” Harris said. “There was a time when friends and family could only look at each other through windows for a visit . . . it makes me cry just thinking about it. You could see the emotions they felt by looking at each other through a window. It was extremely tough.”

Harris acknowledged she valued teamwork before, but now it’s a treasure. She said everyone jumped in where needed; it took every single person to get through the pandemic.

“We could not ask for a better nurse and leader, especially during the pandemic this past year,” said Jessica Zander, executive director. “She has developed countless, wonderful relationships with her staff, the residents and their family members. Raelynn consistently goes above and beyond.”

