Raelynn Harris, RN
The Springs at Grand Park
NURSING PROGRAM:
Miles City Community College
FOCUS:
Geriatrics/Hospice
YEARS OF SERVICE:
12
Raelynn Harris, director of health services at The Springs at Grand Park, had the idea of being a nurse in high school. She didn’t know it at the time, but her dad would serve a role in directing her career path. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at 52, Harris and her family cared for him at home for several years.
“I don’t know why, but I ignored the idea of nursing and went to Spokane, Washington to attend travel and tourism school,” Harris said.
Armed with degrees in travel and business, Harris headed home for a short break to save some money. She planned to move to Seattle and become a travel agent. Harris hired on at the local hospital as a part-time CNA and never looked back.
When her mom was no longer able to care for her dad at home, they moved him to a nursing home. It was then that Harris decided to pursue a nursing career.
“I knew there had to be a better way of Alzheimer’s patients receiving care and I wanted to be a part of that,” Harris said. “I also know what it’s like as the family member and not receiving the education or knowing everything that goes along with caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.”
With a love for geriatrics, Harris is in her element at The Springs at Grand Park where they offer assisted living and memory care. She doesn’t consider her role a job in the least, but more of a privilege. Harris shared how the residents bring her just as much joy as she hopes she does for them.
“I can’t believe they pay me to do something I love so much,” Harris said. “The wisdom they have and the stories they tell are amazing. My residents deserve all the dignity, respect and love.”
Harris hated seeing her residents become depressed this past year during the pandemic. She said the isolation felt like years instead of months. It was a time where everyone came together with a lot of imagination, patience and teamwork.
“I would do their hair, paint their nails . . . anything where they could receive a little extra human contact,” Harris said. “There was a time when friends and family could only look at each other through windows for a visit . . . it makes me cry just thinking about it. You could see the emotions they felt by looking at each other through a window. It was extremely tough.”
Harris acknowledged she valued teamwork before, but now it’s a treasure. She said everyone jumped in where needed; it took every single person to get through the pandemic.
“We could not ask for a better nurse and leader, especially during the pandemic this past year,” said Jessica Zander, executive director. “She has developed countless, wonderful relationships with her staff, the residents and their family members. Raelynn consistently goes above and beyond.”