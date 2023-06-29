Range, a broadband and internet service provider based in southeast Montana, is proud to announce its plans to invest more than $18 million in fiber-optic internet to the Colstrip and Forsyth communities. This project is possible because of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act through ConnectMT and an investment from Range.

“Range is proud to use these funds and invest locally in the rural communities of Forsyth and Colstrip” said Rob Johnstone, CEO. “Being awarded these funds was a great collaborative effort with Range, Southeastern Montana Development Corporation, our city and county governments, and our state legislators. Access to high-speed internet is critical for healthcare, business, education, and every household. This investment shows that Range is committed to these communities and the economic growth of our region.”

Range was awarded funds to construct fiber to hundreds of homes and businesses in Forsyth and Colstrip. This will allow these communities access to some of the best internet speeds available in the country. Range plans to start construction in the Spring of 2024. Updates for the project can be found at range.net and Range’s social media accounts.