RAPPER RELEASED: Rapper A$AP Rocky and two other American suspects were temporarily freed from a Swedish jail and planning to head back to the U.S. on Friday as judges mull a verdict in the assault case against them.
The Stockholm District Court released the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as well as David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14 —when a verdict is expected in the case. They are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm.
The three suspects were seen hugging each other at the court after they learned they would be released as some of the public gathered inside the courthouse loudly cheered.
Mayers' mother, Renee Black, who was present throughout the court proceedings, was with her son when he was released. A private plane was waiting at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport to transport the suspects and Black back to the U.S. Friday evening, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.
President Donald Trump, who had caused a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after publicly offering support to the Grammy-nominated recording artist, celebrated Mayers' release, tweeting , "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"
REAL HISTORY: "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is taking on a real-life woman's remarkable history.
Showtime said Friday that Gadot will play actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a limited series.
Lamarr, a stunning beauty who came to Hollywood from Europe in the late 1930s, worked with top stars including Judy Garland and Clark Gable. "Ziegfeld Girl" in 1941 and 1940's "Boom Town" were among Lamarr's films.
But it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her, including a patented device that became a foundation for modern Wi-Fi technology.
The untitled series will look at feminism during Hollywood's golden age and World War II through Lamarr's life and work, Showtime said. An airdate was not announced.
The late actress was the subject of a 2017 documentary, "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story."
MCCAIN AUDIOBOOK: Meghan McCain will share some thoughts about politics and her late father, Sen. John McCain, on an audiobook coming out next year.
Audible.com announced Friday that McCain would offer a "blueprint" for conservative politics while also drawing on what she learned from her father, the war hero, Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential candidate. John McCain died last year at age 81.
Meghan McCain is an author, a commentator and a co-host of "The View." Her book is currently untitled and does not yet have an exact release date. McCain's previous books include "My Dad, John McCain," a picture story published in 2008.
Audible, a leading producer and distributor of audiobooks, is owned by Amazon.com.