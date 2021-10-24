Readers' Choice: Automotive winners and finalists

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Hanser's is a family-owned business and we take pride in our reputation of being a long-standing business taking care of the Billings community. We not only serve the community with an important service but we live and raise our families in this area and believe it is our responsibility to support and give back.

What brings customers back to your business?

We believe in doing the right thing to the best of our ability. They can rely on us. They can trust us. We believe our customers take comfort in the fact that they know we will be here. As a legacy Billings business we have survived the ups and downs and we remain a fixture in the Billings community.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We offer high-quality auto repair services as well as towing, recovery, and parts. We offer advanced computer diagnostics and can repair a classic car or a brand new model.

What makes your business a good place to work?