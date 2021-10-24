Readers' Choice: Automotive winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the Automotive categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
AUTO BODY REPAIR
American Auto Body
28 years in business
650 S. 20th St. West
(406) 655-0300
A trip to the auto body shop after an accident can be stressful. At American Auto Body, “the staff work diligently to eliminate stress in any way possible,” says the shop.
“We work tirelessly with the insurance company to help get you and your family back on the road in a safe and timely manner. One of the greatest honors we can ever receive is a referral,” according to the shop. “We know that vehicle accidents can be incredibly stressful. We are always so honored when our customers refer their friends and family to us for repairs.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are family owned and operated, which means we take immense pride in everything we do. That is why American Auto Body offers a written lifetime warranty on the work that we perform on your vehicle for as long as you own it. The team at American Auto Body takes great pride in our OEM certifications and extensive education and training that we require of our technicians.
What brings customers back to your business?
We take pride in putting our customers first, and we understand that your vehicle is one of the largest investments that you can make. We understand that being involved in an accident can be very stressful. That is why all of our team members take pride in everything we do to help repair your vehicle. From the moment you walk through the front door we do everything within our power to help guide you through the repair process.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
American Auto Body is one of the founding members of the Montana Collision Repair Association (MCRA) which strives to better our industry as a whole for our customers, and all collision repair facilities in the State. American Auto Body is also on the City College Advisory Board to further support the education of our future repair technicians.
What makes your business a good place to work?
As a family owned and operated business we feel that one of the biggest assets in our business is all of our team members. Todd is a firm believer that every single member of the American Auto Body team brings something important to the table.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love being a part of Billings and the surrounding community. Over the years we have had the pleasure of getting to know so many wonderful members of the community. We have always enjoyed getting to know our customers throughout the repair process.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our customers can always expect a warm greeting, excellent customer service and a clean and professional atmosphere. Our customers can expect our estimating experts to walk them through the collision repair process. They can also expect to receive updates as the vehicle is being repaired. After receiving top notch customer service you can expect a clean vehicle upon pick up.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
There is no higher honor than to be selected Best of the Best by the community that we serve. Each and every one of our team members is incredibly grateful for this honor.
What are you most proud of?
The team at American Auto Body is most proud of our growth of our business in the community, and the role we’ve played in strengthening our industry through our state repair association (MCRA) and community involvement.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our customers are our number one priority. They are the reason we are in business. If we remember that, it is our hope that we will continue to grow and serve the Billings Community for years to come.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
American Auto Body loves partnering with local charities, events, and community involvement. We are avid supporters of ZooMontana, Billings Toys for Tots, Special K Ranch and others. We also love supporting the school districts here in Billings including local sporting events and providing education for the Driver’s Ed program.
How do you build trust with customers?
We strive to be open and honest with our customers. Our customers will leave American Auto Body feeling that they have been treated honestly and fairly. Keeping an open line of communication with; insurance companies, suppliers, subcontractors (i.e. car rental companies), and customers ensures that the customer’s vehicle is repaired to the highest standards possible, in the timeliest manner possible.
Fun fact about your business?
The fact that we make your family’s safety our number one priority. Being family owned and operated we are more than happy to serve your family to the best of our ability. Our staff is trained and certified in collision repair for several major manufactures. We feel that families respond to our desire to properly and safely repair their vehicles.
FINALISTS
- MARS of Billings, 2904 Gabel Rd.
- Vallie Automotive Center, 2071 Rosebud Dr.
AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES
Vallie Automotive Center, Inc.
17 years in business
2071 Rosebud Dr.
(406) 248-4023
So how can Vallie Automotive Center attract and retain some of the most experienced and talented workers in the region?
“We are a family-owned and operated local business. The work environment is one of family and friends,” says the company’s George Kelley.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Vallie Auto Center is the only NAPA Gold Certified AutoCare Center in Billings/Yellowstone County, which allows us to offer benefits others may not have available. We offer convenient Digital Vehicle Inspections that can be sent directly to you via text or email, as well as in-house financing while servicing most all makes and models.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our Gold Certified status means we are an established business engaged in our community with ASE Certified Technicians. We offer a 36 month/36,000 mile Extended Peace of Mind Warranty on our NAPA parts as well as NAPA's consumer financing.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We enjoy giving back to the community that most of our team grew up in, as well as being able to help those locally is an amazing part of running a small local business in Billings.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Understanding and patience, coupled with both lower prices and exceptional customer service.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
An honor, and we truly appreciate our customers and community.
What are you most proud of?
Our team has been working together for over 10 years. We have the most experienced employees in the area.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We make sure to take the time to hear our customers' concerns, provide an estimate and explain in an easily understood manner what needs to be repaired before any work is done. We always make sure our customers are our number one priority.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Over the years we have given 20 vehicles away to local families in need. We currently donate repairs on customers' vehicles based on need, and work with Vocational Rehab as well as HRDC repairs.
How do you build trust with customers?
We are honest, fair and compassionate with every customer, and empathize with our customers on a one-on-one level.
What makes your business popular?
We greet our customers with a smile on our face in person or in our voice over the phone. We always strive to put our customers first, making sure we get the job done right the first time, and taking the time to always resolve any customer concerns that may arise.
FINALISTS
- Bob Smith Motors, 2244 Central Ave.
- Lithia Toyota of Billings, 1532 Grand Ave.
CAR DEALER – NEW
Denny Menholt Chevrolet
34 years in business
3000 King Ave. West
3710 Zoo Dr.
680 S. 20th St. West
(406) 896-3000
Buying a car is a big decision, and everyone in the family needs something different. That’s why Denny Menholt Chevrolet has a large variety of vehicles to choose from, including brands like Cadillac, Buick, GMC and more.
“We have a great variety of vehicles so there is something for every family member,” says Denny Menholt.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our great employees.
What brings customers back to your business?
Long-term, stable employees that do a great job.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
That we're also located in South Dakota and Wyoming and we also handle Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Nissan, Ford and Toyota brands also.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We believe in doing everything we can do to create a positive work environment for our employees – it’s hard to have happy customers without happy employees and we have had that philosophy for 34 years since I came to Billings, Montana.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings has been a great business community and regional trade hub and has been very good to us and we have seen it grow and have enjoyed giving back to the community. We are so glad to be in Billings – the people that live here are great.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They will know we are glad they came to our business to give us an opportunity to serve them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is definitely an honor because the people we serve are voting, which means a lot.
What are you most proud of?
Our employees.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our employees.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Special Olympics, Billings Education Association, American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club, YWCA and many other projects.
How do you build trust with customers?
Take care of their needs and deliver on what we promise.
FINALISTS
- Bob Smith Motors, 2244 Central Ave.
- Lithia Toyota of Billings, 1532 Grand Ave.
CAR DEALER – PRE-OWNED
Hertz Car Sales
19 years in business
2851 King Ave. West
(406) 656-0605
Nothing sells like a customer telling their friends about a good experience. Keith McNally at Hertz Car Sales understands that. Treat customers right, and respectfully, and word gets around. Here’s the evidence it has worked at Hertz. Readers have named Hertz the best pre-owned dealership in town 17 of the last 18 years.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our core values of honesty, integrity, and the Golden Rule of treating people like we want to be treated.
What brings customers back?
They know that we do care. It's been proven over the years to those who are past customers, allowing their word-of-mouth advertising to bring more new customers to us.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
While we work under the Hertz name, we are a licensee and we are Overland West Inc., a family-owned and operated business since 1941.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We treat our employees like family, and live by the same Golden Rule policy as we practice with our customers.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
It's a blessing to show people that you can come to a place and buy a pre-owned vehicle and be treated kindly, with respect, and honesty. We are proud to be able to help our community for many years now with not only the service of providing vehicles, but helping great community causes like the Billings Food Bank, Family Service, and Relay For Life.
What can customers expect?
To be greeted with courtesy and respect, and a sincere desire to help them with their needs and requests.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is a great blessing to be acknowledged for doing business the right way, and being consistent enough to receive this award for 17 of the last 18 years.
What are you most proud of?
Being able to hold our heads high wherever we are in the community, knowing we give our best effort to be kind and caring to all we come in contact with.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Following Godly principles of thinking of the needs of others.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Family Service, Billings Food Bank, and in past years, Relay for Life.
How do you build trust with clients?
Being honest, and consistent.
What makes your business popular?
Everyone needs vehicles, and why not get one that gives you great value, and get treated right while getting it.
Fun fact about your business?
We do "Fish" staff meetings every Friday and award employees for doing things that go above and beyond to help someone else.
FINALISTS
- Bob Smith Motors, 2244 Central Ave.
- Denny Menholt Chevrolet, 3000 King Ave. West
CAR WASH
Glacier Express Wash
1 year in business
1832 King Ave. West
(406) 702-1841
At Glacier Express Wash, they must be doing something right. In business for only a year, they have been voted the Best in Billings.
It’s all about convenience and customer service, says Dan Palmer.
“We take pride in being a clean and friendly business. We have suckers for children and dog treats for pets. We always strive to get the job done right the first time.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Glacier Express Car Wash is a state-of-the-art express wash adventure with all the amenities you could ask for. A quick and enjoyable wash on your voyage home, or when you’re just feeling nostalgic for a snow day. We use all the best equipment and soaps to create a “just-waxed” showroom finish in a matter of minutes, not hours.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are locally owned and not a corporate business.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We love taking care of our employees. We often have cookouts, pizza days, and doughnuts to show our crew some love. Each team member is allowed to take any tips given to them and can also earn bonuses. Our uniforms are comfortable and they look good.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We have often been told what a great location our business is in. We love being in a spot that has given so many people a convenient location for a car wash. Many people in our community have reached out for sponsorship and donations and we feel proud to be able to give back.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly, smiling staff. A crew who are well trained to get the job done right. A clean establishment.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are feeling loved by the customers and the community. We have only been open a year and to have won this after a short amount of time helps us know we are doing something right.
What are you most proud of?
We are very proud to be so welcomed by Billings. The positive reviews and conversations we have heard have been reassuring and pleasant.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We always train our staff to be polite and patient. A lot of our business is reliant on machines that don't always work the way you want. As long as we keep smiling and stay positive, our customers stay understanding and happy.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We have been able to give back to the community through donations to outreach programs, donations of gift cards to schools, and donations to charities of all kinds.
How do you build trust with customers?
Our customers are trusting us with their car. Their transportation, their investment, and their work vehicle. By having a well-trained staff and caring managers we have always listened to our customers and take into consideration any concerns they may have. Even the owner of the business has been out on his hands and knees helping a customer get their car clean. We will take the time to help our customers.
What makes your business popular?
We are an express car wash. We try to get the vehicle through the car wash as fast as we can. We have provided several tools to help get the inside of the vehicle clean when finished with the wash. Our members can pull up to the gate and get right in. We really try to make this place all about convenience.
Fun fact about your business?
There are over 100 LED lights in the tunnel of the car wash.
FINALISTS
- Mint Smartwash, 411 N. 7th St.
Don's Car Wash
53 years in business
1125 Grand Ave.
(406) 259-4955
You don’t survive 53 years in the car wash business without changing with the times.
“Don's is constantly evolving every day to create a more efficient, quality wash,” said Don’s Cody Carlson.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Don's has served the community of Billings for over 50 years, and we strive to be the best in town every day. We have seven great locations to serve this community.
What brings customers back to your business?
Customers come back to the same high-quality, touchless car wash. With multiple locations, Don's is able to accommodate you wherever you are in Billings.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We also have monthly and yearly memberships available.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect a friendly face and the same great experience every time.
LIMOUSINE SERVICE
A-Limo Limousine Co.
25 years in business
405 N. 12th St.
(406) 252-2536
Not many companies can say their customers are always happy. Who doesn’t like to be picked up in a limousine?
“We get to see happy people all the time,” says Cindy Reed of A-Limo Limousine Company. “It's so much fun to see the look on customers’ faces when they are surprised with a limo.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
A-Limo Limousine Co. has a friendly yet professional way of doing service. We want to treat everyone who calls us, sends in web submission, or sees us out on the streets with the same friendly manner.
What brings customers back to your business?
A-Limo Limousine strives to be prompt and on the spot when we say we will be. Our customers who come back time and time again know they can trust us to be there as promised.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We do service for all occasions. Whether it be a birthday, a wedding, a night out on the town, a ride to or from the airport. If you can imagine it, we can make it happen.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is an awesome place to have a business. There is always something going on. Whether it is a concert, an event at the Alberta Bair Theater, a sporting event, or just a family get together. Having friends and family all together in a limo makes it more special.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our doors come to you. We strive to have a clean comfortable ride that our customers can relax and be assured that the vehicle has been cleaned and sanitized between each booking. Our drivers are dressed professionally, and take the time to familiarize the clients with the switches for all the controls.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
A-Limo Limousine is so thrilled to be voted Best Limo Service again this year. We sincerely appreciate your vote. It really means a lot to us.
What are you most proud of?
A company that our clients can trust to drive them and their precious cargo to their events. We are also proud to say that after the COVID shutdown, we are still here. It was a difficult time for everyone.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Always listen to what the customers want. Do everything you can to help make their event special. Always be there on time. Have a clean comfortable car for them.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We have done "Make a Wish" trips and other organizations like them. It's so much fun to see the looks on their faces.
What makes your business popular?
We go the extra mile to help make special occasions more special. We have been part of many surprises. Some of them being engagements, birthdays, retirements, promotions, etc.
Fun fact about your business?
I started driving a limo for the previous owners in the mid ‘90s. I really had no intention of being an owner at the time. Funny how things work out. A couple years later, I agreed to buy the business after they had decided to move to another state. Here I am 20 years later, (and a few years older) still running the business. It's a fun business to be in. I love it.
FINALISTS
- Limoscene, (406) 252-1778
- Star Billings Limousines, (406) 272-8818
OIL CHANGE
MasterLube
40 years in business
1224 King Ave. West
1331 Main St.
2650 4th Ave. North
1628 Grand Ave.
(406) 248-8871
MasterLube doesn’t necessarily want all of its workers to work there forever. If the worker wants to move up to bigger things, the company wants to help them get there.
If they do move up and on, their photo may wind up on one of MasterLube’s Alumni Walls.
“MasterLube is a place where we strive to meet everyone where they are, and patiently but persistently challenge them to reach their full potential,” says the company’s Zane Luhman.
“Our mission is to put every individual who chooses to work at MasterLube up on our Alumni Wall someday and celebrate with them their growth and accomplishments while here along with the great things they are going to do beyond their time with us,” he said.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our team’s friendliness, speed, and attention to detail in servicing customers’ vehicles.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
The first MasterLube opened on 24th Street West in Billings on Feb. 16, 1981, making this the year that MasterLube turns 40!
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The Billings and Laurel communities show us every year how generous they are during fundraisers we do for local high school graduates, Family Services, local sports clubs, and more.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
One can expect to be greeted by a group of young people with big smiles, high energy, and a commitment to taking good care of your vehicle.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means the hard work and commitment from each individual working in one of our stores is recognized and appreciated by the community.
What's your secret to good customer service?
An understanding of and focus on principles of human nature and relationships, and a desire to make tomorrow better than today for ourselves, each other, and our community.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Grad Day with local area high schools for graduating seniors. Car wash Fundraisers. Double Down for Kids food drive with Family Services and KTVQ. We also make donations each year to Rocky Mountain College's Black Tie Blue Jeans event, MSUB's Food & Wine Festival, Pink Day at MasterLube in support of the Pack The Place in Pink organization, and many other donations to groups and organizations fundraisers and events throughout the year.
How do you build trust with customers?
By striving to make trustworthy decisions and behave in trustworthy ways, always.
FINALISTS
- Lithia Toyota of Billings, 1532 Grand Ave.
- Vallie Automotive Center, 2071 Rosebud Dr.
RV DEALER
Bretz RV & Marine
54 years in business
Various locations
(406) 248-7481
FINALISTS
- Metra RV Center, 850 U.S. Hwy. 87
- Pierce RV Supercenter, 3800 Pierce Parkway
TIRE STORE
Montana Tire
33 years in business
421 N. 13th St.
(406) 259-9877
It says something about your business when not only are your customers loyal, but your employees are, too.
“We have some employees who have been with us for over 15 years so their familiar faces are always refreshing for returning customers,” said Montana Tire’s Ryan Anderson.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We have built our business on providing the best customer service possible, no matter what they are in our shop for. Being a local company we make sure the customer is taken care of beyond just the sale.
What brings customers back to your business?
The relationships we build with each and every customer who walks through our door. We strive to make sure people always know how appreciated they are and their decision to do business at Montana Tire.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are also a tire wholesale distributor and deliver tires throughout Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The team. We are a smaller shop so the employees have built relationships beyond just being co-workers. Family is extremely important to me and I understand the want and need to be present. Because we have such a strong team they are willing, and able, to step up and cover for one another so family moments aren't missed.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Meeting so many new people on a weekly basis. Relationships are important to me and I enjoy seeing familiar faces around the Billings Community and across the state of Montana. I make it a priority to stop and have a conversation with anyone I run into, even if it’s brief.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Familiar faces and knowledgeable staff.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treat others how you want to be treated. Maintaining good relationships is a priority of mine and I strongly believe that if you take care of others they will take care of you. This has been proven over and over again with my customers, employees, family and friends.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We sponsor quite a few golf tournaments in the summer, including Landon's Legacy, Chase Hawks Memorial Association, Montana Nursery and Landscape Association to name a few. We also sponsor a team in Disc Golf, Little League, Above the Rim, Racing, Chase Hawks Trap Shoot Competition. We also sponsor Magic City Gymnastics and Lockwood High School.
How do you build trust with customers?
Honesty and by always taking care of them. We treat each customer as if they were family and never sell them things they do not need.
FINALISTS
- Staley’s Tire & Automotive Inc., 1245 Central Ave., 9300 S. Frontage Rd.
- Tire-Rama, various locations
TOWING AND RECOVERY
Hanser's
58 years in business
430 South Billings Blvd.
25 3rd St. East, Hardin
17 Business Park Rd., Livingston
842 E. 2nd Ave. North, Columbus
11 River St., Big Timber
315 Bach Ave., Lewistown
(406) 248-7795
One of the oldest rules in business is that when employees are happy, customers are happy.
Hanser’s keeps their employees happy by treating them with respect, and paying them enough they make a career at the company.
“We are proud and blessed that we can provide employment opportunities and financial stability to our valued employees,” said the company’s Jennifer Schaff.
“Our employees are first responders, customer service experts, patient, dedicated, and spend their lives helping people in difficult situations. We are proud of our legacy, our service, and our employees,” she said.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Hanser's is a family-owned business and we take pride in our reputation of being a long-standing business taking care of the Billings community. We not only serve the community with an important service but we live and raise our families in this area and believe it is our responsibility to support and give back.
What brings customers back to your business?
We believe in doing the right thing to the best of our ability. They can rely on us. They can trust us. We believe our customers take comfort in the fact that they know we will be here. As a legacy Billings business we have survived the ups and downs and we remain a fixture in the Billings community.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We offer high-quality auto repair services as well as towing, recovery, and parts. We offer advanced computer diagnostics and can repair a classic car or a brand new model.
What makes your business a good place to work?
As a family-owned business, our employees become part of our family. Our employees are what keep the doors of Hanser's open and available to our customers, and we do not forget their importance to our organization. Respect is earned by all of our employees and we show them daily that we are deeply grateful for their loyalty.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a fantastic place to live and work. Our family and employees have raised children here to grow and thrive in this community. Billings offers a well-positioned geographic location to serve most of the Montana area with first responder towing services.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly greeting and the guarantee that we will do our best to serve them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We appreciate the recognition from our customers and community and an honor like this adds to our drive to continue doing what we do.
Fun fact about your business?
Ralph Hanser’s career began in 1963 with a vision to serve the motoring public with quality automotive service. It started with a little blue tow truck and a service station. Through the years, Hanser’s Wrecker Company has grown into a multi-faceted company consisting of wreckers and recovery, auto and truck repair, volume transmission rebuilding and remanufacturing, and state-of-the-art automotive recycling.
FINALISTS
- Billings Towing & Repair, 2212 Main St.
- Hitch N Haul, 2110 1st Ave. North