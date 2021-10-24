Readers' Choice: Beauty & Fitness winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the Beauty & Fitness categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
BARBER SHOP
Rebels & Razors Barber Club
7 years in business
118 N. Broadway
(406) 200-7320
“Look good, feel good.”
When people come into Rebels and Razors Barber Club, it’s all about the experience from the time they walk in until they leave.
“It’s all about making the person in your chair look and feel better than he did walking into the shop,” says Rebels’ Samantha Rivera, who is also a Readers’ Choice winner for Best Barber.
What brings customers back to your business?
Overall, I believe it is the entire experience from the time they step into my shop until the appointment has ended. We all strive to make our customer service impeccable.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
It is absolutely astonishing the different walks of life that come together in a barbershop. Getting to build up a stand-up relationship with our downtown neighbors as well has been a dream.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be appreciated. We know you work hard for your money and we want you to know we appreciate you choosing us to trust with making you look great.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We love to donate our services, time and talent. We also donate a plethora of gift cards to help support our clients in times of need. We also sponsor local sports teams, and individual kids.
What makes your business popular?
You can spot a Rebels cut a mile away! Guess we’re number one for a reason!
What are you most proud of?
Extremely proud of where we started to where the shop has expanded now. It wasn’t an easy road but somehow, someway, we made it work. We started from the bottom now we are here!
Fun fact about your business?
This is our fourth time in a row winning this award!
DAY SPA
Element Skin Therapy
2 years in business
411 24th St. West
(406) 208-7822
FITNESS GYM
Granite Health and Fitness
13 years in business
3838 Ave. B
(406) 294-5040
How many times have you thought, I’d go to the gym if I had someone to take my kids? Or, I’d go if I wasn’t so busy? Or I’d go if I could stay motivated?
Those problems are solved at Granite Health and Fitness. The gym offers child care to members, has online classes, and has designed their programs and staffing to motivate members.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We value every individual who walks through the door, helping them to progress and feel important. Fitness results come from various approaches, but on your own, it’s easier to stop going when the going gets hard. That’s why at Granite we have strong group, small group and personal training programs to keep you motivated and inspired to get the results you are looking for.
What brings customers back to your business?
Fitness at its core is all about community, and at Granite we foster the community through our training programs.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We offer virtual classes and child care is included with family membership.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We offer flexibility, free child care, a positive environment, opportunity to grow in the business and continued education to enhance an employee’s career.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love having the opportunity to serve the Billings community in all their health and wellness needs.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be treated with respect and greeted with a smile. We are here to help and make the best out of the time our members spend with us. We understand the sacrifices our members make to come to the gym and we do not take that for granted.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are honored the Billings community trusts us to take care of their wellbeing. We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts.
What are you most proud of?
The hard work and dedication of the Granite staff and members.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Valuing each and every member who walks through our doors. Everyone is important and no one is a number.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We donate gift certificates and programming to many charities and organizations.
How do you build trust with clients?
By listening to what the member needs. It’s about them, not us. We are a gym family and support each other to be the best version of oneself.
What makes your business popular?
The number of fitness classes, community environment and our welcoming staff.
HAIR SALON
The Beauty Mark Salon
6 years in business
805 24th St. West #5
(406) 371-1911
The Beauty Mark Salon is more than a woman-owned and woman-run business. They’re a business with a huge heart.
“We have done Clean Cut Fresh Start that dealt with some of our homeless population and getting them back into the workforce,” said the salon’s Ashley Sjolseth. “We have also done haircuts for foster children for back-to-school that we also provided some back to school supplies for as well.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our constant continued education and teamwork. Even though everyone at the salon is self-employed, we still work as a team. Staying up on the trends and still offering the classic services.
What brings customers back to your business?
Always asking clients to come back. Being inviting as clients walk in the door and making them feel that all of our attention is on them throughout their service. Creating a welcoming environment and having our clients just see that we work well together. Also making sure they feel that they received a quality service from start to finish.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are 100% woman-owned. We are all self-employed and still act as a team and support one another.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our environment and atmosphere are high energy and fun. We support one another and we make sure that each of us succeeds. Our continued education and striving to be our best. Helping each other to strive to be the greatest in our industry.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The support from other local businesses has been great. Having the support of our loyal clients. The referrals from our clients as well. The growing community has been great to keep our stylists busy and be able to support their families. Being able to offer a place for our cosmetology industry graduates to work and learn alongside our stylists that have a lot of experience has been great for us too.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be greeted when they walk in and offered a beverage. Then from there, being greeted by your stylist and taken to their station. From there, continuing a very thorough consultation into what you are looking for in your service.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means that seven years ago when this business plan was being started and put into the works that the community really did need this business. That our continued education and support of one another has made a difference. That our clients all support us. That we will be able to continue to support our business and families for years to come.
What are you most proud of?
I am proud of all of the stylists that have done so great and been such a crucial part of this business. I am also proud of being supported by all of our clients. Proud of how far we have come in the last six years and that there is still a promising future ahead.
What's your secret to good customer service?
For us, it’s paying attention to our clients from start to finish and making sure that they have our undivided attention. Our attention to detail in our services makes us stand apart as well. Just making a client feel comfortable and wanted goes a long way.
How do you build trust with clients?
Always being functional and reliable for a client so that they know that we are going to show up for them. Always showing them that we’re continuing our education to offer them the best service that we can provide.
What makes your business popular?
I think our team provides a really inviting atmosphere that’s relaxed. Providing an environment but making sure that our clients are taken care of and also providing so many services within our scope of practice. Creating an environment that you can make it a one-stop shop for most people.
Fun fact about your business?
A fun fact about the Beauty Mark Salon is that we all have different areas of expertise and levels of experience. This allows us to learn from each other and continue to grow and challenge each other to be the best we can be in our industry.
NAIL SALON
Hairway to Heaven
6 years in business
1414 Main St., Suite D
(406) 876-1374
SPECIALTY FITNESS CLUB
Beartooth Performance
7 years in business
2940 Grand Ave.
(701) 317-2243
TANNING SALON
VersaTAN
12 years in business
3210 Henesta Drive
1603 Grand Avenue
(406) 656-8267
Customers are more than a number at VersaTAN in Billings.
“We enjoy getting to know every single member and look forward to seeing them for their next visit,” said Allison Baker.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Convenience without compromise. VersaTAN is Montana’s premier 24-hour tanning salon. Versa offers the best UV tanning and spray tanning experiences at unbeatable prices.
What brings customers back to your business?
By mixing 24/7 access with the best equipment and the best rates, we guarantee that our clients will have an experience unlike any other.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are more than just a tanning salon. We also specialize in UV-free tanning. Our VersaPro spray tan booths are not only private but deliver the best results possible. We also offer UV-free, anti-aging, total body red light therapy to enhance results and keep our clients looking their best.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When walking into a VersaTAN location, customers can expect to be entering the cleanest, most knowledgeable, and technologically advanced salon in town. We prioritize cleanliness and update our equipment frequently
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Our entire team is elated to be voted as Billings Best Tanning Salon for two years in a row and would like to thank our amazing members for their continued support of our small business!
What are you most proud of?
Being voted as Billings Best Tanning Salon for two years in a row! We are also proud to have been featured in an international industry magazine as the “Salon of the Month”— in which we were highlighted for our business practices and modern take on tanning.
How do you build trust with clients?
We educate our clients on responsible tanning and sunburn prevention. Our “Smart Tan” certified, friendly staff help you develop customized tanning packages with the variety of beds, booths and products we carry.
What makes your business popular?
We strive to deliver the best. We are constantly upgrading equipment to deliver superior results, updating our systems to ensure ease of access after staffed hours, and educating our incredible team to improve our customer relations.
Fun fact about your business?
VersaTAN now offers Family Memberships! For one low monthly price, two family members can enjoy 24 hour access to our salons and unlimited UV, spray tan, and red light therapy services.
TATTOO SHOP
Cin City Tattoo & Body Piercing
13 years in business
2075 Central Ave. Unit B
(406) 672-7657
Nearly all of the businesses in The Gazette’s Readers’ Choice have employees whom they consider family.
At Cin City Tattoo, they take it to a whole other level. Alaina, the daughter of owner and tattoo artist Cindy Hahn, is the shop’s newest tattoo artist.
“This is definitely a family here and we are all just thankful to be where we are,” says Hahn.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Who we are:
Cindy Hahn - owner/tattoo artist
Josh Carter - tattoo artist
Shane Welbes - body piercer
Seth Buechler - shop manager
Alaina Hahn - Tattoo Artist
Katy Petersen - Shop Wench
What brings customers back to your business?
Our Motto is "Nice Matters" and we treat our customers the way we would like to be treated.. We offer the highest quality tattoos and piercings. Making sure that people feel welcomed, appreciated and comfortable.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our piercer Shane has earned the title of Emergency First Responder Instructor. Through his military service and experience. He has over two decades of medical training and experience.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our crew here is a family. We take our jobs seriously but have a fun time doing it. We have had many clients tell us they love the vibe here.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We love Billings and we are so thankful to be in this amazing community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They will be greeted by our shop manager Seth in a friendly professional manner. And they will be receiving the best piercing or tattoo with a bonus of a wonderful experience while getting them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are all honored by this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence every day.
What are you most proud of?
My daughter, Alaina, is our newest tattoo artist.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We ALL love what we do here and our customers can see it and feel it.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Since opening in April 2008, our shop has donated over $20,000 in local donations, fundraisers and gift certificates. This is very important to us to help out our community.
YOGA STUDIO
Black Orchid Yoga|Cycle
6 years in business
2049 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 534-6543
