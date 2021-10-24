Readers' Choice: Beauty & Fitness winners and finalists

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

To be greeted when they walk in and offered a beverage. Then from there, being greeted by your stylist and taken to their station. From there, continuing a very thorough consultation into what you are looking for in your service.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It means that seven years ago when this business plan was being started and put into the works that the community really did need this business. That our continued education and support of one another has made a difference. That our clients all support us. That we will be able to continue to support our business and families for years to come.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of all of the stylists that have done so great and been such a crucial part of this business. I am also proud of being supported by all of our clients. Proud of how far we have come in the last six years and that there is still a promising future ahead.

What's your secret to good customer service?