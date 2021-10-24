Readers' Choice: Eating & Drinking winners and finalists

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Hello. How are you today? Followed shortly by large portions of delicious homemade food.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It’s great to know that people in our community appreciate our efforts. However, when reflecting, it is very easy to make a list of things that you want to do, still need to do, and most often, have forgotten to do.

What are you most proud of?

Being able to work with my friends and family.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?

We try to donate as much as possible to all who ask. Usually at least a gift card goes out the door as an auction item somewhere. Helping raise money by doing events with nonprofits is also often done.

How do you build trust with customers?

Being accessible to your customers lets them put a face and name together. It also allows you or your managers to do the same.

What makes your business popular?