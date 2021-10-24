Readers' Choice: Health & Wellness winners and finalists

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Profile was developed by top researchers and physicians at Sanford Health. Our program is backed by science, research, and proven results. We are committed to continuing our research to provide the most current science to back up our evidence-based plan.

We create a personalized nutrition, activity and lifestyle coaching program designed to help members lose weight – and keep it off.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We strive to be the premier choice for healthy living and to transform lives, one relationship at a time. We value our Profile team, our members and the authentic relationships we develop. Our passion drives us.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We love the Billings community and the generosity of the people who live here. Each and every day we work to make the Billings community a better place by helping the people of Billings become the best version of themselves. We love Billings because Billings is all about relationships!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?