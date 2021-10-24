Readers' Choice: Health & Wellness winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the Health & Wellness categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
DENTAL PRACTICE
Brewer Dental Center
38 years in business
2900 Central Ave.
710 Main St.
(406) 656-6100
The Brewer Dental Center is a big practice, with several offices. They have a lot of lifetime patients, and new patients may fear at first they may be just a number.
No chance at Brewer Dental, says Jennifer Schaff.
“Our branding of ‘just for you’ truly means our focus is on what the patient needs,” she said. “That may be emergency care, extended hours care, or sedation dentistry to alleviate fear. Whatever that need, our patients should expect to have all of their needs met at an exceptional level.”
What brings customers back to your business?
Patients recognize the patient experience we provide. Whether it's the extended hours, sedation, specialized dental services offered in one location, or simple routine maintenance, our patients recognize and appreciate the genuine investment we have made in their overall health and comfort.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We're so grateful and so proud of our employees and the time they dedicate to making BDC a patient focused practice. We spend countless hours training and focusing on making the culture inside of our organization professionally and personally rewarding. As a staff, we're accountable to each other and continue to support each other in our personal and professional lives
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is an amazing community to be a part of. Not only do we get to serve residents that live in the immediate area, Billings is perfectly located to allow us to provide care for patients from as far as 150 miles away. Because Billings is a business hub, a lot of patients travel here routinely for business or basic shopping needs and we are able to provide them with exceptional care that may not be available to them in the smaller communities they are from.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When our patients walk through the doors they can expect to be greeted with a smile. Our patients can expect to receive a personalized dental experience that focuses on exactly what THEY need. Not what is best for the practice, the employees, or standard dental care.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are humbled to continue being voted as Best Dental Practice by the amazing people in the Billings community. It's easy for businesses to get mired in the day to day and lost in the grind. An honor like Best Dental Practice gives us the opportunity to remember why we do what we do.
What are you most proud of?
We are proud of the passion BDC has for providing high quality comprehensive dental care to as many people as possible. We invest in extra training, technology, locations, extra availability, and staff to ensure our focus on taking care of a patient as whole remains at the forefront of our mission.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
BDC is blessed to be able to have contributed millions of dollars in free dentistry back to Billings and the surrounding communities. Our Dentistry from the Heart event continues to be one of the driving forces in our mission to give back.
What makes your business popular?
We think the availability of our services makes us an easy choice for patients that need dental care. It seems like the pace of life has increased and time has gotten shorter so we've made it a point to extend our hours and are open on Saturday's to better serve patients in the time they have.
FINALISTS
- Grand Avenue Dental Care, 2911 Grand Ave.
- Winterholler Dentistry & Implant Surgery, 683 Henry Chapple; 413 SE 4th St, Laurel
EYE CARE CLINIC
Bauer & Clausen Optometry
13 years in business
100 Brookshire Blvd
(406) 656-8886
Excellent patient care does not happen by accident, says Robyn Clausen of Bauer & Clausen Optometry. It happens by appointment.
“The team carefully listens to each client and ensures all questions are answered to help patients feel confident in their eye care health and future,” she said.
And it shows. A company doesn’t last 13 years, or get voted the best in the business, without taking care of those they serve.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We customize each patient's visit to make sure their concerns are listened to and addressed.
With four doctors on staff it's easy to get in for anything from a red eye visit to a comprehensive eye exam or anything in between. Patient care, comfort and satisfaction is the top priority, and it shows.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our amazing team of employees who care just as much about our patients as the doctors. The energy and enthusiasm creates an amazing patient experience and brings back our patients year after year.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are laser focused on training our team to deliver the best experience possible. We continuously look for ways to improve to make sure the patient is always our focus.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We love picking the right person for the position so we can make sure our team is performing its best. We regularly engage our entire team both as a group, and individually, to make sure they are getting the support and encouragement they deserve.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love developing relationships with our patients, year after year, and also being about to be a part of the larger Billings business community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect to have an experience that is customized to their specific needs. We love to make sure all of the needs of our patients are taken care of and provide them with the highest quality exam possible.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We started the 2020 Health Professions Scholarship in 2020. Each year we give $2020 to one graduating student in Yellowstone County who is seeking to graduate in a health profession field. We also have partnered with Tumbleweed in Billings. We provide eye examinations and glasses to a number of their clients throughout the year.
FINALISTS
- Drs. McBride, Steiner & Lebsock Optometrists, 2120 Grand Ave.
- Heights Eyecare, 430 Lake Elmo Dr.
HEARING AID PROVIDER
Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic
42 years in business
1101 N. 27th St., Suite E
(406) 245-6893
Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic offers more than hearing aids. It also offers hearing protection for people like hunters, or musicians.
“We are here to connect and listen to those needs and provide appropriate treatment options,” said Rehder’s Kristi Browning
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Superior products and service! A knowledgeable staff who are willing to devote their time in going above and beyond to help each patient with their needs.
What brings customers back to your business?
Exceptional service and friendly staff with the same mindset to help and serve others. Patients become part of our growing family. We have their back every step of the way.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We provide multiple services related to all your hearing and balance needs. Here are some of the less known services we offer. Ear cleanings, custom fit hearing protection used for hunting, concerts, music, and monitor style earmolds.
What makes your business a good place to work?
All staff members and doctors have a mutual respect for each other. We believe there is no "I" in team. We all work hard together to care for each patient’s needs.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love that we get to serve the community. We love the area, the beauty all around, the Mustangs games, the feeling of community, the small town feel. We love giving back to those who have given so much. We value each patient and strive daily to give them the respect and support they deserve.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A warm and friendly smile to greet you, a comfortable waiting area, and some refreshment while you wait to be seen by one of our exceptional providers.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
The members of the community and surrounding areas are truly the ones who need to be celebrated. We are grateful for the love and support we feel from our patients everyday. Thank you for voting us Billings Best Hearing aid Provider for the sixth year in a row. We will do everything we can to live up to this honor and keep your trust.
What are you most proud of?
There is so much hard work and effort behind the scenes from all our staff. Our caring team devotes countless hours to provide quality hearing and balance services that are unsurpassed in our community.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Every person has a story, and with that story, an individual need has to be met.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Rehder Balance and Hearing has an annual hearing aid giveaway to three separate individuals in the community who need them most. We also serve as members of the "Cleft Palate Clinic Team," for St. Vincent’s Pediatric Clinic. This team meets quarterly to discuss the overall health needs of children suffering from the effects of cleft palate.
How do you build trust with patients?
We treat every patient equally and honestly. People know when others are genuine. We strive to serve others in a way that they feel valued and safe.
What makes your business popular?
We have a strong trust from many medical providers in Wyoming and Montana as the experts in our field. Also, the many patients who have referred family and friends to us. We have served generations. When we’re serving the patients we are also serving their family and loved ones.
Fun fact about your business?
Dr. Browning was a professional ventriloquist and still loves to put smiles on people’s faces.
FINALISTS
- Hearing Now Audiology And Health, 960 S. 24th St. West, Unit H
Big Sky Audiology Clinic
24 years in business
111 S. 24th St. West #7
(406) 656-2003
There’s something right with a business when employees look forward to coming to work every day. Customers can feel that.
“We are family,” Dr. Tracy Hayden says of both employees and clients.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
When you walk in our doors, you are a part of our small family. Our No. 1 goal is to provide quality service in a friendly environment.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our quality service, competitive prices and friendly staff.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
This clinic location has been established for over 35 years. It was purchased a little over a year ago by Dr. Hayden. Dr. Hayden has been practicing in Billings for 25 years. Tina has been working in this office for almost 22 years. She is working toward becoming a hearing aid dispenser under Dr. Hayden. Kalen joined us in January 2021. She is always positive and always willing to help.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The relationships that we all have made with our team and our patients. We are a family. We are a small business and tight knit. We look forward to coming to work everyday.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We enjoy getting to know our neighbors. Coming to our office everyday is like going to visit an old friend.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
The customers can expect professionalism, knowledgeable service, consistency, friendly staff and a clean environment.
MEDICAL CANNABIS PROVIDER
Seed of Life Labs
4 years in business
5702 Stearns Circle
(406) 702-7655
The cannabis business got real competitive real fast, and not every business is going to make it.
Seed of Life Labs has thrived during its four years by evolving and innovating, said the business’s Zach Schopp.
“I and my team are constantly putting 100% into innovating, improving, and evolving every facet of our business to continue to raise the bar for product quality and customer experience, and we have no plans of stopping anytime soon.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We consistently refuse to settle. Business constantly moves, it changes, ebbs and flows. If your business does not evolve, or continue to innovate, you will not move with it. So many people are willing to settle for what works, or what gets the bills paid.
What brings customers back to your business?
The combination of our knowledgeable and friendly staff, with the highest quality of product at competitive prices, brings in many returning customers. Our dispensary located just south of King Avenue conveniently serves Billings and Yellowstone county residents
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We strive to be the best at everything we do. From cultivation to retail, we implement the best and newest technology to make the customers' cannabis experience unforgettable.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
It offers us the opportunity to give back to this beautiful community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A pristine dispensary with a wide variety of products available and a smiling face behind the counter, greeting you by name.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
That is who we strive to be, the best.
What are you most proud of?
The Seed of Life Labs family we created in the process of building this company. The incredibly loyal customer base we've been able to serve is integral. But, we would not be where we are today without the dedication of our extraordinary team members. Every one of our employees put in their heart and soul to get us where we are today. Nothing could make us more proud.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Creating a good work environment is key. Genuine happiness is felt by the customer.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We make monthly donations to local community organizations or members in need.
How do you build trust with customers?
Transparency and honesty.
What makes your business popular?
The key to success is a combination of multiple things. Our high quality product speaks for itself, but it is the customer service that sets us apart from our competition.
FINALISTS
- Collective Elevation, 4949 Danford Dr.
- MariMint, 6845 Niehenke Ave. #2
MEDICAL SPA
Central Wellness
9 years in business
1010 Central Avenue
(406) 869-1066
Asked what its secret is to good customer service, Janine Griffin of Central Wellness said something unexpected, and true.
“When kindness comes from the heart, you cannot fake that,” she said.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
An exceptional team of talented women. We care about each person who chooses to come to Central Wellness.
What brings customers back to your business?
The results and the staff.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
New services we offer include: laser hair removal; different skin tightening modalities; new CoolSculpting technology that drives the results further and even quicker.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Testimonials from two staff members:
Ginger E. - " Every day is filled with excitement, smiles and lots of laughter. We all enjoy what we do and genuinely care about each other as friends including our clients. And the little things that Janine does for each of us makes us feel valued and loved."
Jenna B.- "I love working at Central Wellness because of the people. Not only do we have the best staff, but we also have the best patients that make CW such a great place. Every day I look forward to seeing my patients walk through the door as a patient and leave as my friend.
Last but not least I love my job because of Janine. Her vision, passion, and generosity flow daily. She genuinely cares about each of us, including each client that is a part of the CW family."
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The clients. They give me the most enjoyment. Whether meeting a new friend or catching up with an old one, I love seeing them come through the door.
What can customers expect when they walk in?
They will find kind, caring, and knowledgeable people and a warm environment.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are humbled and touched that our clients want to tell Billings that they think we are the best.
What are you most proud of?
My team. This group of women has come together as a team, and we have grown into an amazing family. We spend a lot of time together, and we have fun while doing it.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We give where we see the need — doing our best to help in these challenging times.
How do you build trust with patients?
Honesty, we are genuine in our service recommendations. We educate clients on the services we offer to ensure they understand and have realistic expectations of the outcome of a treatment.
What makes your business popular?
Beauty and improving self-confidence are always popular. Who doesn't want to look like the best version of oneself?
Fun fact about your business?
Our new building has finally broken ground. We cannot wait to have more space and the room to bring more of the outdoors in. We will have an area for relaxation indoors and outdoors, more treatment rooms, a more extensive skin rejuvenation area, and "A little more glam."
FINALISTS
- B.leaf Aesthetic Clinic, 223 Shiloh Rd. #3
- Premier Aesthetics of Billings Plastic Surgery, 1025 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Suite 4
PHARMACY
St. Vincent Healthcare
122 years in business
1233 N. 30th St.
(406) 237-8117
When you’ve been hospitalized, the little courtesies help. The St. Vincent Healthcare pharmacy offers a “Meds-to-Beds” program that allows patients to have medications delivered to their room in the hospital before they leave.
Patients also receive the instructions and education to ensure healing at home is successful, said St. Vincent’s Melissa Patek.
The pharmacy also offers a Patient Assistance Program that helps patients find programs that will help pay for their medications. Charity medications are provided when people can’t otherwise afford them.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We pride ourselves in taking care of each individual patient's needs. Our hospital pharmacy consists of both an outpatient and inpatient pharmacy. The outpatient pharmacy is open to the general public and offers fast, friendly and affordable care to the communities we serve. Our inpatient pharmacy is centrally located in the hospital so our providers can access the medications they need to care for our patients anywhere from emergency situations to inpatient discharge.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We have a full continuum of pharmacy services. Our pharmacists are staffed in our primary care clinics, in all areas of our hospital, retail sector and transitions of care where they work with patients as they are discharged from the hospital and return home. Pharmacists also provide specialty services at our cancer center, infusion center, neuroscience center and rheumatology clinic.
Patients are able to request medication refills through MyChart, pre-order and pay through the app as well.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The level of customer service we provide is what our team is most proud of. Nothing compares to the personal interaction with our patients. It is why we do what we do. This is why St. Vincent Healthcare is such a great place to work.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Inspired by our faith, St. Vincent Healthcare addresses the most critical needs of the communities we serve; especially of those who are poor and vulnerable. The Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth found creative ways to provide healthcare in their communities more than 150 years ago. Through strong community partnerships, we continue that work today, bringing innovative, evidence-based programs and services outside the hospital walls.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
The team at the St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy is knowledgeable and known for patient safety and excellence. You can feel confident that St. Vincent Healthcare is establishing a national reputation for our commitment to safety, excellence and innovation. You can also take comfort in knowing that SCL Health is a faith-based organization guided by our mission, vision and values. Inspired by our faith, we will partner with our patients and communities to exceed their expectations for health.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We truly believe that we have the “Best of the Best” healthcare workers at St. Vincent Healthcare, so to be voted by them and our community as the “Best Pharmacy” in Billings is an absolute honor. Our team lives out our mission every single day by improving the health of the people and communities we serve and they are the heart of this organization. We could not be more proud.
What are you most proud of?
We are proud to have a robust pharmacy team that is dedicated to providing safe, high quality care to our patients every day.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Inspired by our faith, St. Vincent Healthcare addresses the most critical needs of the communities we serve; especially of those who are poor and vulnerable.
FINALISTS
- Albertsons Osco Pharmacy, Various locations
- Juro's Pharmacy Health and Wellness, 2043 Grand Ave.
PHYSICAL THERAPY & REHAB
North 40 Physical Therapy
2 years in business
1595 Grand Ave. #265
(406) 318-8340
At North 40 Physical Therapy, staff celebrate the little victories. And, they make a really big deal about the big victories.
“Our biggest enjoyment is helping those who have suffered and exhausted all other measures to get better,” said North 40’s Josh Henderson.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our focus is on you. We offer innovative ideas with direct patient care to unlock our patient's potential. We do this by having our staff on board with the greatest education and specialty certifications.
What brings customers back to your business?
We believe our friendly environment, care for our patients, care for our community, and quick results keep people engaged and referring their friends.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We always hear from our patients, "I didn't know you treated that!" We offer specialties beyond orthopedics that other clinics don't offer, such as vertigo/dizziness, concussion care, TMJ/TMD, and musculoskeletal diagnostic imaging.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We offer a friendly environment, high energy and celebrate the small wins. We enjoy frequent outside work get-togethers to celebrate and play.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We often see people who have tried conservative care before but after their first visit, they say "that was different" or "I never had treatment like that before" with a big smile on their face.
I also love how the people and other businesses rally together to support each other. You don't find that kind of support in other cities.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our patients can always expect the best from their therapist each visit. Our vision is to provide state-of-the-art health and wellness services of the highest quality, empowering both individuals and companies to become avid health consumers responsible for their well-being and fulfillment. Guided by integrity, life-long learning, and a commitment to comprehensive health care, we provide evidence-based service tailored to our clients’ needs.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Wow, I am shocked and thrilled our supporters took their time to vote for us. Only being in the community for a little over 2 years and being voted the Best of the Best is awesome knowing we strive to be different and simply the best.
What are you most proud of?
The services we offer to get results and providing other services that other clinics don't. I think that is why we are rated 5 stars on Google.
What's your secret to good customer service?
No secret: communication is key. We listen and acknowledge all our patients’ concerns and their thoughts. We really get to know everybody and feel like they are part of the North 40 team.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Our community is always in our hearts. We often partner with nonprofits or local churches. Hope Shows Up with GracePoint Church has been really great. We have been recently taking the lead in remodeling a home with Hope Shows Up that has been fun and fulfilling to help others outside of the clinic.
What makes your business popular?
Our business thrives from patient referrals via word of mouth. We offer a great environment and simply get results. We really get to know the people that come through our doors with our one-on-one direct patient care.
Fun fact about your business?
We have surprise guests appearances some days with Luna, our mini Australian shepherd that everyone loves here.
FINALISTS
- Ortho Montana, 2900 12th Ave. North
- St. Vincent Healthcare, 1233 N. 30th St.
SURGERY CENTER
Yellowstone Surgery Center
19 years in business
1144 N. Broadway
1739 Spring Creek Ln #100
(406) 237-5900
Having a surgery can be an anxious time. It matters how you’re treated, and where you’re treated.
If all goes well, and it usually does, that’s cause for cheer.
Yellowstone Surgery Center hears those cheers.
“I enjoy knowing that we have provided care for so many people and their families,” said the center’s Ashley Roy. “When you tell them where you work oftentimes they tell you of a time they or a loved one came in for surgery and had a wonderful experience.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Compared to other surgery centers in the nation, Yellowstone Surgery Center is a very large and busy center. We offer more complex cases, such as total joints and larger ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) cases, as well as overnight stays.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We read every patient comment that is sent back to us, whether good, not so good or mixed. Our director team meets monthly and goes over all the comments. If there is any room for improvement or need for a follow-up call, the director that is best suited to address the concern will personally call the patient.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our culture is based on teamwork, positivity and accountability. The admin/directors strive to provide a work life balance for the staff and are particular in the hiring process to make sure any new addition is the right fit for the department as a whole.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
That everyone from reception to recovery will make their time with us as comfortable as possible. We care about every person that comes into our facility.
What are you most proud of?
The quality of patient care our staff provides! When you come here you will see people that genuinely like working together and take pride in providing quality and positive patient care that cannot be matched.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Staff retention and satisfaction. By making staff feel valued they are happier and more motivated which translates to better patient care and higher satisfaction.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Have helped with single mothers, kids with cancer, students at Washington School, Warrior Wishes, Tumbleweed, families at Newman School, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, the pediatric department at St. Vincent’s and many others.
FINALISTS
- Billings Clinic Surgery Center, 2929 10th Ave. N
- Northern Rockies Surgery Center, 940 N. 30th St.
WEIGHT LOSS CENTER
Profile By Sanford
2 years in business
1219 N. 27th St. Suite 2
(406) 850-9371
Yes, you’re tough. But, when it comes to weight loss, having a wellness coach helps you lose three times more weight than if you try it on your own, says D’Vaughn Hayes of Profile by Sanford in Billings. Even if you don’t believe it’s possible, Profile by Sanford’s coaches do, because they’ve seen their clients lose weight and keep it off.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Profile by Sanford was created by expert researchers and doctors to make weight loss simple, easy to follow, and best of all, sustainable. Our members love our personalized plans, delicious meal replacements and supportive coaches.
What brings customers back?
It’s proven that working with a health and wellness coach leads you to lose three times more weight than on your own. Our health coaches meet with you one-on-one weekly to discuss your progress, walk you through Journey Mapping, and make sure you are getting the support you need. Regular one-on-one coaching sessions will allow you to track your progress, discuss new and existing goals, and share all the little victories on your journey to a healthier you.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Profile was developed by top researchers and physicians at Sanford Health. Our program is backed by science, research, and proven results. We are committed to continuing our research to provide the most current science to back up our evidence-based plan.
We create a personalized nutrition, activity and lifestyle coaching program designed to help members lose weight – and keep it off.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We strive to be the premier choice for healthy living and to transform lives, one relationship at a time. We value our Profile team, our members and the authentic relationships we develop. Our passion drives us.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love the Billings community and the generosity of the people who live here. Each and every day we work to make the Billings community a better place by helping the people of Billings become the best version of themselves. We love Billings because Billings is all about relationships!
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be welcomed with open arms. They can expect to walk into an atmosphere of infectious positivity, contagious determination and a healthy dose of empathy. We work hard to meet each member where they are in their journey and to help them see that their dreams are within reach!
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s a great honor. We couldn't have won this award without the help of our members for being champions of Profile and their own health. Without the hard work of our members who are out there doing the hard work, we could not have won this honor.
Fun fact about your business?
Since we opened here in Billings in the fall of 2019, we have helped over 300 local community members lose a combined total of over 6,250 pounds!
FINALISTS
- Billings Clinic, 801 N. 29th St.
- St. Vincent Healthcare, 1233 N. 30th St.