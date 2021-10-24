Readers' Choice: Home & Garden winners and finalists

What makes your business a good place to work?

We are a family-owned and operated company and honestly enjoy working together. The only person who isn’t “family” should be, because he’s worked with us for 16 years.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A clean, well-organized and welcoming environment, a friendly greeting from our team members, and a range of products from odor neutralizers to bare-floor mops, to a variety of floor care products, including, of course vacuums.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It certainly is an honor. It is a huge boost to our morale and is a confidence builder. We are motivated to work harder to maintain that status. Such an award also encourages customers to choose and stay loyal to our company.

What are you most proud of?

Because of the support of Billings and our surrounding communities, we are one of the top five single store Riccar vacuum dealers nationwide.

What's your secret to good customer service?