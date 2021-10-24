Readers' Choice: Home & Garden winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the Home & Garden categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
CARPET CLEANER
Brice’s Masterclean
17 years in business
1045 Horn St.
(406) 245-5509
Brice Cady learned carpet cleaning from a master, his mother.
His mom Marlene started a carpet cleaning business in 1985 as Plus One Carpet Care. She was the only woman in the industry in the Billings area.
He gained priceless experience and knowledge in the time he worked with her, molding him into the businessman he is today.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Brice's Masterclean has a long-standing reputation for providing a high-quality carpet, upholstery and tile and grout cleaning, and the customer service to stand behind it. We guarantee our work and strive to offer the best quality service in the industry.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our amazing technicians coupled with the latest technology in textile cleaning, which results in a high-quality cleaning and service experience.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We offer a positive work environment with room to grow and excel. We are grateful for our amazing technicians and their commitment to our company.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Being born and raised in Billings, our town is really a small town within a big city that is still built on relationships.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When we walk through the doors of our clients, a customer can expect a professional technician with the latest technology in the industry, and the education and ability to do the job right.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Brice's Masterclean feels humbled and grateful for the recognition. We strive to provide a high-quality service to each customer to ensure the best result.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of our great reputation for quality service! We have the best technicians to ensure we meet the standard of cleaning our customers deserve.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Brice's Masterclean takes pride in our community and the many organizations that make Billings great. We are fortunate to be able to donate to several local needs.
How do you build trust with clients?
We build trust by standing behind our work and offering a high-quality service with amazing technicians that are surpassed by few in the industry.
Fun fact about your business?
Kids, pets and most husbands are our job security!
FINALISTS
- 406 Carpet Cleaning, 1242 Central Ave.
- Newman Restoration & Cleaning, 5231 King Ave. West, Unit B4
CONCRETE COMPANY
A-Concrete
921 Cerise Rd.
(406) 259-7298
FINALISTS
- Fleury Concrete Inc., (406) 252-6479
- MR Concrete, (406) 896-1488
CUSTOM UPHOLSTERY AND REPAIR
Harold’s Upholstery Inc.
65 years in business
2808 Grand Ave.
(406) 860-9030
You don’t last 65 years in business without doing something right. And, a business doesn’t pass through three generations unless the family is doing something right.
Harold’s Upholstery has managed both, said Kent Kreiter.
“We all get along as a team with one goal in mind and that is to put out the finest quality of work, Kreiter said. “We share a lot of pride in what we do.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Large, clean showroom with lots of in stock fabrics and vinyl, a large collection of sample books, and friendly, knowledgeable sales staff.
What brings customers back to your business?
Years and years of customer satisfaction.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We do vehicle interiors, carpets, headliners and door panels. Also boat interiors, carpets, panels, tops and travel covers.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
I was born here and have lived here all my life. The people are wonderful and we have gotten to know lots over the years.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A smile and a friendly greeting.
What are you most proud of?
Being able to carry on my father (Harold's) business.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Make sure all instructions are written down and followed exactly and to complete the project on time and on budget.
What makes your business popular?
The value in a good piece of furniture, auto, or truck.
Fun fact about your business?
This business will soon have a third-generation family owner.
FINALISTS
- Leo's Upholstery, 245 Broadwater Ave.
- Wright's Custom Repair Inc., 5 Washington St.
DRY CLEANERS
Big Sky Linen & Uniform
115 years in business
715 Central Ave.
(406) 252-5172
FINALISTS
- Valet Today Cleaners, 2474 Enterprise Ave., 2434 Grand Ave.
- Wetzels Quality Cleaners, 117 N. 30th St.
FLOORING
Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design
Nearly 100 years in business
2950 King Ave. West
(406) 652-4666
Just about any business can make one sale. Pierce Flooring and Cabinet Design isn’t content with that. They want to do business with you for the rest of your life, and the life of your kids, and the life of their kids, and so on.
And, they’re not exaggerating about sticking with your family for generations. Pierce has been in business for nearly 100 years, says the company’s Amy Schulte.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
In a year that building materials have been scarce, Pierce's business model of carrying a large amount of in-stock inventory has helped our customers, remodelers, builders, and property managers stay on schedule with the home projects. We work with our vendor partners to provide great products at a great price with customer service that is second to none.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our mission statement is to "treat customers in a manner in which they will do business with us for the rest of their lives.” Our commitment to excellence in our business practices as well as our active role in the communities where we do business are the secrets to our successes over the past 100 years.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We donate thousands of dollars every year through Shaw Floors carpet cushion St. Jude Program. We also believe in doing our part for the environment and have implemented a recycle program for old carpet and cushion. Saving tons of waste from our landfills is the right thing to do. We encourage our employees to be involved in community aspects and have a volunteer program that incentivizes their involvement.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Pierce is a third- and fourth-generation family owned and operated business. Once part of our team, team members are considered family, too.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Being able to connect with and serve a variety of home needs with lots of different people for all walks of life.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A warm greeting, a free in-home measurement, years of industry experience and knowledge to help customers find what they need within their budget and so much more. Customers come in as friends and leave as family.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s such an honor in such a competitive category. It means the work we do serving others is appreciated and needed in our community. It’s a small recognition for our commitment to excellence in everything we do.
What are you most proud of?
This is our third year in a row of being voted best flooring store in Billings.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We give a ton to St. Jude. Care Camps, Billings Clinic Classic, sports teams, charity fundraisers, volunteering at a variety of nonprofits, and anywhere else we find an opportunity to help.
Fun fact about your business?
The Pierce family of businesses started in 1924 selling “experienced automobiles.” Since then, Pierce has expanded all across the state and in a variety of businesses. Currently we have seven flooring stores in five cities across Montana.
FINALISTS
- Montana Flooring Liquidators, 2135 Grand Ave.
- Rich's Modern Flooring, 713 E. Main St.
GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY
Billings Nursery & Landscaping
69 years in business
7900 S. Frontage Rd.
(406) 656-2410
To work at Billings Nursery and Landscaping, you have to love at least one thing – playing in the dirt.
“We get to play in the dirt all day, not to mention all the fragrant flowers, plants and shrubs. What could be better than that?,” the nursery says.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are blessed to be the oldest nursery in Billings which means we have the experience necessary to do our jobs well. Our hard work and dedicated long-time employees help us to continue to grow and serve our community. The Marble family truly has a love for transforming spaces into functional and beautiful landscaped environments. That assures you that your landscape dreams and desires will be achieved.
What brings customers back to your business?
We love how many customers come back to us time and time again. Whether it is the do-it-yourselfer who is planting in the spring or a landscaping client that has a new vision, we know our attention to detail and love for what we do every day keeps bringing people back.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are a third generation family-owned and operated business. And we essentially have two parts to our business. We are a full-service nursery, garden center and stone yard and we have a full-service landscape construction and management division. So if you are a do-it yourselfer or a do-it-for-me type, we can help. Also we sell to other landscapers too.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is such a great community. This area is a hub for so much and we love being able to raise our families in such a wonderful area.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are humbled and honored to know that Billings thinks we are the best. It is just amazing.
FINALISTS
- Garden Ave. Greenhouse & Garden Center, 219 Garden Ave.
- Nana's Bloomers, 1526 E. Railroad St., Laurel
HEATING & COOLING PROVIDER
Central Heating & Air Conditioning
76 years in business
1428 1/2 Grand Ave.
(406) 245-5424
You don’t think much about your local heating and air conditioning guy until you're shivering through a winter night, or sweating miserably through a summer day.
“We are able to get to most customers on a very short timeline,” said Lenny Earnst. “We make sure we are properly staffed to handle service calls, even if it means staying late or working weekends.
What brings customers back to your business?
The quality employees that we have are the main reason that we have so many return customers. Our employees do everything humanly possible to make sure that our customers are taken care of with respect for the customer and their property in a timely manner.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We offer duct, and dryer vent cleaning.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
I am so proud of our employees for making this happen, as well as very thankful to all who took the time to vote for us.
What are you most proud of?
The quality of work that is performed by our technicians.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We participate in the Lennox “Feel the Love” program. This program allows for one deserving community member to receive a free furnace or air conditioner from Lennox. Then the equipment is installed on a Saturday in October totally free of charge by Central Heating & Air Conditioning.
How do you build trust with customers?
We build trust with customers by being upfront with pricing, offering member discounts, and performing work when we say we are going to, for the price we said we would.
Fun fact about your business?
Employees are treated to an annual all-expenses-paid snowmobiling trip.
FINALISTS
- Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning, 9934 S. Frontage Rd.
- White Heating & Air Conditioning, 1125 4th Ave. North
HOME FURNISHING STORE
TimeSquare Furniture & Mattress
10 years in business
856 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
(406) 294-5266
At TimeSquare Furniture, you don’t have to worry if the salesperson is putting the squeeze on you to boost their sales commission.
“We are a non-commissioned employer, putting the customers’ needs first, not the amount of furniture sold,” said the store’s Brian Anderson.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Billings residents love to support locally-owned and operated businesses, and TimeSquare Furniture and Mattress can feel the love. Voted best home furnishing store in Billings, the store employees do not work on commission, so their only motivation is to actually help clients.
Unlike nationwide companies, our store is not bound by corporate restraint and can find customers any piece of furniture they want. The store offers both in-stock and special-order options. There is also in-home design assistance with a professional designer. The store also carries an array of quality rugs, wall art and pottery.
What brings customers back to your business?
We are committed to offering exceptional customer service in a no-pressure environment. Without question it is our sales and warehouse staff that have facilitated a warm and comfortable experience for our shoppers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Many furniture stores only have a "what you see is what you get" option which means you are limited to purchasing only items in the showroom. Our store is different because we can reach dozens of vendors and special order the items that work best for you.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We provide our team with a competitive wage with good benefits, but more importantly we provide a comfortable work environment where their input is valued. We do not stay open late because it is important to us that our employees have time to spend with their families.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Everyone on our ownership team was raised in this community. This gives all of us a strong desire to improve our hometown and region. We are committed to participating in local events and financially assisting youth programs and nonprofit organizations as much as we can.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect both a clean and safe shopping experience in a no-pressure shopping environment. If you'd like our assistance and expertise, we are more than happy to help you make your selections. If you would rather shop on your own with little or no interaction, we are happy to accommodate that option as well.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is an award that all of our staff (in-store, warehouse and delivery) has earned. It certainly shows that they have committed to an extraordinary level of customer service that has clearly been acknowledged by our customers with both their votes and repeat visits.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our primary goal in terms of offering the best customer service has always been to assemble the best team of employees possible. We believe that across the board we have the best team in the area. Our priority is to continually teach our teams to listen to our customers and provide the level of service that they expect (and that we expect).
FINALISTS
- Davidson Home Furnishings & Design, 2228 Grand Ave.
- Mattress King, 1702 Grand Ave., 795 King Park Dr.
HOME REMODEL
Beyond the Box, Inc.
7 years in business
724 1st Ave. North
(406) 245-6981
To stay in business, and thrive, you have to stay up with trends.
As more people are working remotely from home, they’re more mindful of making home an even more livable place.
With that in mind, the popular home remodeler Beyond the Box has added a few more specialties.
“We recently added closet design, garage organization and wine storage,” said Kristy Ferguson.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our design team is National Kitchen and Bath Certified as well as Certified Living in Place Professionals. We utilize our design program to create realistic 3D renderings. Our showroom is off the beaten path and unique.
What brings customers back to your business?
For our homeowners, we truly listen to what they want and work hard to bring their dream to reality.
For our contractors/builders, we strive to make the next guy’s job easier, believe in teamwork and win-win outcomes.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a growth focused team who passionately supports each other.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings maintains itself as the hub but keeps its small-town values.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Lindsy! Our showroom manager will greet you by asking how your day is and will offer you water, coffee or beer.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means we have a lot to be thankful for and big expectations to live up to.
What are you most proud of?
Our team! They work hard, really care about clients and follow through on projects.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Listening. We want to know what you need and want so that we can help you navigate through the choices.
How do you build trust with clients?
Honesty. We would rather be forthright on the front side whether it is good or bad news.
What makes your business popular?
We didn't know we were popular until we won.
Fun fact about your business?
We have a working kitchen and kegerator.
FINALISTS
- Custom Tile & Stone LLC, (406) 698-1932
- Montana Customs Building & Construction, (406) 860-3413
HOT TUB/SPA CENTER
Montana Hotspring Spas
44 years in business
2217 Grand Ave.
(406) 652-7727
At the end of a stressful day, having a place for families to gather and soak their tensions away can greatly improve their quality of life. Montana Hotspring Spas believes saunas and hot tubs are more than a luxury home improvement, but a key to wellness. The physical, mental, emotional and social benefits are a bonus for families to gather year-round.
What makes your business popular with families?
Families desire time to be together to unplug and unwind. Our wellness products of hot tubs and saunas provide a place to do just that. We have the perfect product for the times we are living in. We call our hot tubs the best for all seasons and all reasons. The benefits are not just physical, but are helpful mentally and emotionally, and especially, socially with family time and providing an opportunity for being together out in the Montana outdoors.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our expertise, years of experience, and local reputation combined with over 43 years in Billings selling and servicing the No. 1 rated hot tub in the world - Hot Spring.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our family-like culture combined with friendliness, dedication and commitment to our customers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We sell a wellness product, rather than a luxury product.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We compensate our employees at the top of industry standards, plus we offer full benefits including health, dental and vision insurance along with a retirement plan. The owners are active in the business and work to set a fun culture in which to be a part.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Even though Billings is the largest city in Montana, we earn our customers' respect and trust through intimacy of service and follow-up. We were born and raised in the community and enjoy being able to support Billings through youth sponsorships, charities and other organizations.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly greeting and a respectable approach to helping fulfill the needs of our customers whether it be for a new hot tub, sauna, or water care products.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We feel very humbled, yet proud of our team as we strive to serve our customers in the best ways possible.
What are you most proud of?
The ability to provide jobs for our staff members and the ability to give back to the Billings community as a retail and service business that provides a wellness product designed to make every day better for our customers.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Selling the best-built products in the industry and having a great, well-trained team that is experienced in sales, delivery and service.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We give to all the Billings high schools in a variety of ways – sports, dance teams, cheerleading, music programs, etc. We also support Legion Baseball and Little League. We also contribute to various Christian organizations.
How do you build trust with customers?
Taking the time to really listen to what the customer needs and wants and working to find products and solutions that will serve them best. Many of our customers are more like clients and almost become like family to us.
FINALISTS
- Big Sky Spas, 2905 Millennium Circle, Suite 8
- Thompson Pools & Spas, 1300 24th St. W.
KITCHEN CABINET CENTER
Rimrock Cabinet Company
7 years in business
547 South 20th St. West
(406) 208-9250
It’s a good sign when your business starts to attract repeat customers.
“It is a great feeling when customers return to our store for project after project,” said Rimrock Cabinet Company’s Stephen Wylie.
“We pride ourselves on making sure you are satisfied with your final result,” he said. “We also have a team that is dedicated to making sure we follow through on all aspects of your project and being up front and honest has made our business successful.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are different from other cabinet retailers. We care about your project and have the ability to manage your project from beginning to completion. We work with some of the most qualified professionals in the industry who make sure your project turns out perfect.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We are a family and the atmosphere is fun. Our team members really do enjoy what they do and it shows in how our projects turn out.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A well-maintained showroom that is current with the latest trends in cabinets, countertops, and flooring. A friendly and knowledgeable staff who wants to truly help you get your project to completion.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is an honor to be voted Best of the Best and an affirmation to the team at Rimrock Cabinet that our hard work does pay off.
What are you most proud of?
The relationships that we have built with guests, builders, and team members. Any store can sell you some cabinets and countertops, but we really care about the people we work with and love the community we are involved with.
What’s your secret to good customer service?
Honesty is our secret. We want everyone to be informed with what is going on with their project, so we try really hard to communicate with everyone involved.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We really like helping out organizations in our industry. Habitat for Humanity is one of those, so we donate miscellaneous cabinets and tops to them.
What makes your business popular?
Our designs are unique, and we have come up with some of the most creative features in cabinetry that you will not find anywhere else. We enjoy making your project truly unique to you.
FINALISTS
- Beyond the Box, Inc., 724 1st Ave. North
- Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design Center, 2950 King Ave. West
KITCHEN SUPPLY STORE
Zest Billings
4 years in business
110 N. 29th St.
(406) 534-8427
FINALISTS
- Liberty & Vine Country Store, 2019 Montana Ave.
- The Water Closet, 1725 Majestic Ln.
LIGHTING CENTER
One Source Lighting and Home Decor
18 years in business
100 24th St. West, Suite 3
(406) 655-7949
Lauri Patterson has built a successful business with her One Source Lighting. But, don’t expect to see her running the business from the comfort of a corner office.
“I am out on the showroom floor, I am on job sites, I am in design meetings,” she said. “My manager Shanna not only handles all of the purchasing, but she is also the first face our retail customers see.
“We are both known to even unload a semi or run a delivery when needed,” Patterson said. “Our small business is operated by a very small team and we all pitch in to help one another in order to bring the best client experience possible.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our customer-focused service. We offer two design spaces within our showroom that allows us to sit with our clients, get to know them and their project and work through design and selections with them. We utilize large televisions that allow us to sort through product images and place fixtures side by side so clients can get a feel of an entire lighting package. We don't hand out catalogs EVER.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our personalized service is definitely what brings people back to us. We have so many repeat customers, many of them also bring in their family and friends!
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are a 100% locally-owned, female-owned, and female-managed business! As an owner, I am 100% hands-on.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The support. Looking back over the 18 years, we have definitely been on a roller coaster. But one thing has always remained true – the community support. We invest in our community, and they invest in us.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A fun, educational, and welcoming environment to add the jewelry to your home.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It truly means the world. I didn't campaign. Heck, I didn't even vote. So to know that we were selected on merit alone makes this one all the more sweeter!
What are you most proud of?
The longevity of my doors being opened. There have been times over the years where I considered throwing in the towel. But we persevered and made it through and I couldn't be more grateful!
What's your secret to good customer service?
FUN! We don't treat people like customers. We treat people like our friends. We get to know them. We develop relationships with them. And we make their experience in our showroom as comfortable and enjoyable as possible!
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
I have worked on the Billings Clinic Classic for 17 years and we have been a supporter of Pack the Place in Pink for several years. Most recently my friend Julie Seedhouse and I were awarded a Space to Place grant from Big Sky EDA and we used that money to hang lighting across Broadway in beautiful downtown Billings.
FINALISTS
- Rimrock Lighting, 2950 King Ave. West
- The Home Depot, 2784 King Ave. West
MATTRESS STORE
Mattress King
35 years in business
1702 Grand Ave.
795 King Park Dr.
439 Daniel St.
(406) 256-5464
The staff at Mattress King don’t want to just sell you a mattress, They want to change your life.
It’s in the company’s mission statement.
Mattress King’s Sleep Scan System can help customers find the perfect mattress for their body type and sleeping position.
A good night’s sleep really can change your life.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our Sleep Scan System helps our guests confidently select the right mattress for them utilizing science and technology.
What brings customers back to your business?
We are humbled and beyond grateful to our community for their continued trust and support. Being voted the best place to buy a mattress for the last 22 years in a row is an amazing accomplishment that we will continue to strive for.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
None of our team works on commission. Our sales team is here to help guests find the best sleep possible instead of just selling them a bed.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We treat each other like family. We also invest a lot of time in our hiring process to protect the company culture we have worked hard to establish over the last 35 years.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Being able to provide an atmosphere where our team enjoys coming to work. Building long-term relationships with them, their families, our guests and our reps.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Consistency. Everyone who walks through our doors will experience genuine care for their sleep needs.
What are you most proud of?
We started as a small one location store and have been able to expand into four locations while staying locally owned and operated.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our mission statement says, "Change people’s lives by helping them experience the best sleep possible and make a positive difference in their lives while serving them each step of the way.” Adhering to and referencing this every day ensures that from sales to delivery our guests are always our No. 1 priority.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We partner with numerous local organizations to provide a good night sleep to those in need in our community.
Fun fact about your business?
Mattress King sponsors several different team events throughout the year including baseball games, cornhole tournaments, Halloween costume parties and several other fun activities. We really do love spending time with each other both at work and outside of work.
FINALISTS
- Mattress Firm, 2425 King Ave. West Unit A
- TimeSquare Furniture & Mattress, 856 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
NEW HOME BUILDER
Montana Customs
15 years in business
P.O. Box 21353, Billings
(406) 860-3413
For the last couple of years, not one thing has been easy for home builders. The pandemic sent materials prices up, kinked the global supply chain, and forced some people planning their dream home to keep dreaming for a few more years.
But, Kyle Newmiller of Montana Customs still loves it.
“This is a trade that we got into because we love working with our hands, we are carpenters,” he said. “At the end of the day this is really a job we enjoy. We’re not afraid to get dirty and are always trying to learn, hone and sharpen our skills on the daily.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
With starting out as an extremely small business for many years, we have those same small business values we did from the beginning.
What brings customers back to your business?
We truly pride ourselves in complete customer satisfaction. It is one thing to strive for perfection in craftsmanship but we always try to step back and include the clients and their thoughts throughout. There is simply not a better feeling than a happy customer.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Being born and raised in Montana, we just feel at home with all of our clients. This extends throughout not just Billings but the work we do within our surrounding communities as well as the entire state of Montana.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Being greeted with a handshake from a company built on honesty and integrity.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
With so many talented builders locally, this is a privilege to know that our hard work is recognized. This type of recognition is new to us, as we normally keep a fairly low profile, do our work and admire our fellow contractors/builders successes within the community.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Always putting yourself in the customer’s shoes. We like to be fully transparent throughout the process, from the initial meeting all the way through the completion of the project. We let our customers be a part of the process, always taking into account their ideas and wishes. It is easy to get wrapped up in the builds and take for granted what we do each day because it is what we do day in and day out, however most customers have not been through this process and are extremely excited and curious. We like to remember that we are dealing with their number one prize possession, their home.
How do you build trust with clients?
We are a company that stands behind our word! In our minds the most valuable contract is when you look a customer in the eye and shake their hand. We believe in full transparency throughout our projects and our customers say they appreciate this.
Fun fact about your business?
We love to have fun and are not afraid to be the butt of a joke. We must all realize that the moment you stop enjoying yourself, work now becomes work. We believe this also makes us very relatable and approachable by our clients with anything they may need throughout the project. When we finish a job, we want our customers to know they are now joining our Montana Customs family.
FINALISTS
- Ban Construction, 4825 Diamond Falls Rd.
- McCall Homes, 536 Mullowney Ln Suite 100
PAINT STORE
King’s Ace Hardware Stores
67 years in business
Six locations across Billings, Lockwood, and Laurel
(406) 656-1446
With six locations, there isn’t a neighborhood in Billings, Lockwood, or Laurel that isn’t close to an Ace location, and that availability is what makes them the Readers' Choice winner for Best Hardware Store, Best Paint Store and Best Power Equipment store.
And since Ace Hardware is a co-op, the combined advantages of national buying power and being locally owned and operated makes Ace a true neighborhood hardware store.
What brings customers back to your business?
We are constantly telling people that, “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks,” and we work our tails off to be sure that we are helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. We talk the talk, and we work very hard to walk the walk behind the Ace jingle.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Many people think Ace is a corporation of a franchise. Ace is a co-op, which means the store owners own the company. This means that decision making about the local stores happens right here in Billings.
FINALISTS
- Heights Ace Hardware, 1547 Main St.
- Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, 929 Grand Ave., 2019 Grand Ave.
REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate
62 years in business
1550 Poly Dr.
444 N. 9th St., Suite C, Columbus
201 S. Broadway Ave., Red Lodge
(406) 254-1550
A real estate transaction can be complicated and probably something you’re better off getting expert help with, says Dan and Beth Smith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate.
“Relocating to another city, town, state, or country can be an overwhelming process,” the Smiths said. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate can help ease that stress by helping you find a hardworking agent with integrity working in the location you are moving to.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our brand. The integrity and excellence of our agents and staff backs it up.
What brings customers back to your business?
Customer service. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate was built upon the Golden Rule and that continues on today. We treat our customers the way we would like to be treated.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We can research the agents. Screen candidates and help you find an experienced agent that will look out for your best interest in moving forward in your new life adventure.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The people. Real Estate is a competitive industry. At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate, we are blessed to be a part of a giving group of people. From the highest earners to the newest agents to each and every staff personnel, they will stop on a dime to give guidance, drive across town to open a door, answer late night questions from concerned clients or agents. Giving is the gift that everyone at our office enjoys.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The relationships we carry forward. The people of this community are the best in the country.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Courteous and knowledgeable help in all real estate matters. There will be a team on their side to guide and assist them through, what can be, a very emotional transition in life.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Receiving this award means Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate has the best agents, the best support, the best processes and our clients and now the community knows it. Considering the competition we were up against, this is a great honor and privilege. Thank you.
What are you most proud of?
That our clients recognized the quality of service they received and made the effort to vote for us.
What's your secret to good customer service?
The Golden Rule. Treat others as you would like to be treated.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
The largest charity event is in the spring. This last spring the team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate raised over $13,000 to help make Landon’s Legacy a reality. We sponsored St. Jude’s Dream Home. Agents also supported the Ronald McDonald House, Family Promise, Special K Ranch, the pool & firehouse fundraiser in Red Lodge, among others.
How do you build trust with clients?
Actively listen to your clients. Act in their best interest. A client’s best interest is priority in all situations.
What makes your business popular?
We take care of our customers professionally, but in the end, most become lifelong friends.
Fun fact about your business?
Agents and staff enjoy a hot breakfast at our office every Tuesday morning.
FINALISTS
- Century 21 Hometown Brokers, Inc., 1605 Shiloh Rd.
- ERA American Real Estate, 223 Shiloh Rd., Suite 8
ROOFING COMPANY
Kirkness Roofing
23 years in business
144 Moore Lane
(406) 661-6681
The one thing every homeowner wants when they start a big project is to be able to trust the contractor. If a question or problem comes up, and they always do on big projects, you want to be able to contact the contractor and get it taken care of.
That’s how you stay in business for decades. That’s how Kirkness Roofing built its reputation as the top roofing, windows and doors company in the region.
“You do what’s right. No excuses, no dodging calls,” said Cybil Carney of Kirkness. “We run at any problem, not away from it.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our longevity.
What brings customers back to your business?
The commitment to customer service.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We also do siding, windows and gutters.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The team atmosphere. We are all about working together to help each other be successful.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We are blessed to be able to support a number of nonprofits from the proceeds of the company. This is by far the most rewarding part of having a business that is so well supported by the community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A smile and a courteous greeting.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is an amazing compliment to everyone who works with us. This award shows that a commitment to great customer service combined with years of experience will be noticed.
What are you most proud of?
Our projects were so successful that our customers were willing to take the time to vote for us.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We are long time supporters of Habitat for Humanity and we’re recently awarded the Community Champion award for five years of continuous support. We are also working with the High Heroes Foundation as they begin what will be an awesome program supporting veterans and first responders.
What makes your business popular?
Because of the 42 years we have been serving our community gives people the confidence that we will be there if something comes up in the future.
FINALISTS
- Wegner Roofing and Construction, 902 Central Ave.
A-Team Contracting
2 years in business
350 S. Billings Blvd., Suite 4A
(406) 252-4336
When the next big storm rolls through the Yellowstone Valley, the crew at A-Team will be ready.
As a veteran-owned business, they take principles from the military to make sure each job meets or exceeds clients’ expectations.
“We've taken the military mindset of nothing is possible without teamwork and apply that to every facet of our business,” says owner Matthew Lee.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
A-Team Contracting is a local, Billings, Montana, veteran-owned and -operated company that offers full scope exterior repairs, hail estimates and updates. With our extensive combined expertise we bring a different experience through communication and superior job quality.
What brings customers back to your business?
Full customer experience service. We pride ourselves in the success of providing personalized and professional service and make every effort to meet or exceed our clients’ expectations. We provide tremendous value to our customers by working with their insurance companies to navigate the uncertain claims processes.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are launching A-TEAM SOLAR and have partnered with incredible lenders to make this renewable energy affordable to everyone. We also build custom homes for our clients and not only remodels but offer additions to your existing structures.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We firmly believe in building a strong community within our business. We are not just another place to work. We are family and we take care of each other.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Besides being born and raised right here in Billings we love the community. All our families reside here and we wanted to bring positive change to the community that brought us up. We are working closely with community leaders that are also affecting change in our local neighborhoods.
RUG STORE
Rich’s Modern Flooring
50-plus years in business
713 E. Main St.
(406) 248-3656
FINALISTS
- Carpet Barn, 2032 Grand Ave.
- Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design Center, 2950 King Ave. West
VACUUM STORE
Stuart’s House of Vacuums
51 years in business
3127 Central Ave.
(406) 656-8681
Stuart’s House of Vacuums has been serving the cleaning needs of the Billings community for 51 years. The staff is knowledgeable and can help find solutions for all your cleaning needs. They can offer advice and information not available from any other outlet – a benefit of 80+ years combined experience and product knowledge on a large variety of vacuum cleaner brands and models.
What brings customers back to your business?
The quality of our products, knowledge of our products, excellent customer service, friendly environment, and our dogs. We often bring our dogs to the store with us.
What’s something your customers may not know about your business?
This is the 22nd consecutive year we have received this recognition.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We are a family-owned and operated company and honestly enjoy working together. The only person who isn’t “family” should be, because he’s worked with us for 16 years.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A clean, well-organized and welcoming environment, a friendly greeting from our team members, and a range of products from odor neutralizers to bare-floor mops, to a variety of floor care products, including, of course vacuums.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It certainly is an honor. It is a huge boost to our morale and is a confidence builder. We are motivated to work harder to maintain that status. Such an award also encourages customers to choose and stay loyal to our company.
What are you most proud of?
Because of the support of Billings and our surrounding communities, we are one of the top five single store Riccar vacuum dealers nationwide.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We try to apply the Golden Rule, but it goes beyond “Treat others like you want to be treated.” We believe that if you treat your customers right, they will be happier, more likely to come back, and more inclined to recommend you to friends and family. Treat your staff fairly, and they will be motivated to provide excellent service, which leads to satisfied and committed customers.
How do you build trust with customers?
We try to be active on social media and engage as much as possible with our followers. In doing that, we believe customers gain a better understanding of who we are – not just the business part of Stuart’s, but also personally. And through social media, we are available outside of business hours to address any questions a customer may have. We love what we do and hope that our business practices reflect that passion. We want our brand to be as “human” as possible.
FINALISTS
- Aerus Electrolux, 1010 Grand Ave., Suite E
- COMTECH Audio Theater Security, 7535 Entryway Dr.
WINDOW & DOOR STORE
Win-Dor Industries
35 years in business
1305 4th Ave. North
(406) 248-2051
windorindustries .com
Win-Dor Industries was voted best window and door company by its customers because the company is frank and honest with customers.
“Our team is completely up front and honest with every sale we make, we don't hide anything from our customers and make sure we answer any questions they might have honestly,” said the company’s Toby Kline.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our service after the sale is what we feel sets us apart.
What brings customers back to your business?
I feel our knowledgeable and friendly staff is why we have a lot of repeat customers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our team is very professional.
What makes your business a good place to work?
I feel like our staff enjoys being part of the Win-Dor team and working with new and existing customers
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
As Billings continues to grow by leaps and bounds I still feel like it’s a small town and we operate the business with the same small town mentality
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We feel like our showroom is one of the best in town and again our knowledgeable staff is always ready to help in any way.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Given the level of competition in Billings it is an honor just to be nominated so to win is very special, and we thank our community for choosing Win-Dor Industries
What are you most proud of?
Win-Dor Industries has been in business for over three decades and has become a leader in the window and door world in Yellowstone County and the surrounding areas.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Win-Dor's policy on service work is to schedule an appointment within five working days (unless it's an emergency which is handled immediately) and stay on top of these service issues until they are resolved in a timely manner.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We have been involved in the St. Jude’s home, homes for Hope, Billings Mustangs games, several little league team sponsors, Win-Dor offers a current military/veteran discount. These are a few of the sponsors we participate in.
What makes your business popular?
I feel like our knowledgeable staff is why we are able to maintain relationships with past customers and their word of mouth keeps Win-Dor relevant and popular in our Industry.
Fun fact about your business?
Win-Dor is a multiple generation family business and we want to continue that tradition moving forward.
FINALISTS
- Billings Window and Door, 2474 Overland Ave.
- Pella Windows & Doors of Billings, 2520 Grand Ave.