Readers' Choice: Local winners and finalists

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We enjoy being an integral part of the local community as well as the opportunities for collaborative partnerships with other for-profit and not-for-profit organizations in the area.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

People visiting St. John's can expect to experience a genuinely caring attitude about their situation, and a spirit of innovation regarding the future. The world is continually changing, and senior services are too. St. John’s aims to continually evolve and grow in order to better serve all generations.

What are you most proud of?

We are most proud of our dedicated staff who truly give the best of themselves every day. We're also proud of our incredible residents who enrich our lives in so many ways!

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?