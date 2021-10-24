Readers' Choice: Local winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the Local categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
CULTURAL/ARTS CENTER
Alberta Bair Theater
34 years in business
2801 3rd Ave. North
(406) 256-6052
Where do Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Chinese acrobats, tigers, opera singers, Broadway stars, Merle Haggard and a Cat on a Hot Tin Roof all hang out?
The Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings.
The performing arts venue has contributed much to the sophistication and livability of Yellowstone County, and recently completed a $13.6 million renovation.
“Alberta Bair Theater holds a special place in many people's hearts,” says the theater’s Jody Grant. “Whether it's a fond memory from the Thanksgiving tradition of ‘The Nutcracker’ or a headlining musician or Broadway showstopper, experiencing a show at ABT with family and friends is something that is long remembered.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Alberta Bair Theater is the only professionally equipped proscenium performing arts venue in the region that presents touring Tony Award winning Broadway productions, Grammy Award winning musicians, and the best of theatre and dance, as well as a robust student matinee series.
What brings customers back to your business?
Patrons love the intimate setting of Alberta Bair Theater. There's not a bad seat in the house.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
ABT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that is governed by a volunteer board of directors and operated by a small but mighty staff.
What makes your business a good place to work?
ABT is a valued cultural anchor of the community. Working at the theater is a unique way to serve our community and further its artistic impact.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings, Yellowstone County, and the greater region are home to thousands of generous individuals, businesses, and organizations. Alberta Bair Theater benefits greatly from the people it serves as is evident from its recent successful $13.6 million capital campaign that funded a historic renovation and expansion of the theater.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A world-class experience.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It validates the vision and hard work of hundreds of people who helped make the recent renovation such a success and elevated Alberta Bair Theater to its historic position as the Crown Jewel of downtown Billings.
What are you most proud of?
The community that strongly supports the theater's mission
What's your secret to good customer service?
To pay attention to details and welcome each patron with authentic kindness.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
As part of its Education and Community Outreach Program, Access to the Arts gives tickets to area non-profits who work with vulnerable populations, Ten for Ten, a group ticketing program for educators and civic leaders, removes price as a barrier to select performances. Everyone should have access to the joy and inspiration of the performing arts.
How do you build trust with customers?
Alberta Bair Theater builds trust with its patrons with transparency and accountability.
Fun fact about your business?
It was the last Art Deco movie house with a vaudeville stage that was built and operated by Fox Theatre Corp. in 1931.
FINALISTS
- Billings Studio Theatre Inc., 1500 Rimrock Rd.
- Pub Station, 2502 1st Ave. North
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Classy N’ Sassy Coffee
8 years in business
1508 Main St.
1313 Broadwater Ave.
1221 6th Ave. North
750 Johnson Ln.
(406) 890-0806
When you’re uncaffeinated in the morning, driving through a coffee kiosk can be just another morning chore.
When you pull up to one of Classy N’ Sassy’s four area kiosks, however, be ready to be greeted like family.
“When you stop at our shops you can expect to be greeted with a smile and one of our baristas to find you the perfect drink,” says owner Cassie Dennison.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Customers come back for our top-notch customer service and the best coffee in town.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are locally and veteran owned and operated. We partner with a local roaster, bakery and almost all of our vendors are local.
What makes your business a good place to work?
It's a great place to work because we provide a fun and upbeat work environment for all employees, we strive to always lead with dignity and love.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
That's an easy question, it's the endless support. Without our customers, we simply would not be in business. We cannot thank everyone enough for supporting us day after day.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is honestly such a great honor, to not only be voted best customer service one year, but two years in a row. It makes all those many hours of hard work and sleepless nights worth it knowing how far we have come, and how bright the future is for our company as a whole.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of the business we have built and the opportunity to not only employ close to 40 employees, but to also be able to give back to our community in many ways.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We offer discounts to First Responders and veterans every single visit. We give free drinks to law enforcement, EMT, and fire when on shift. We donate thousands of dollars yearly back into our community through fundraisers, charities and benefits. We also offer free deliveries to schools and hospitals in our neighborhood.
What's your secret to good customer service?
One should strive to treat customers as if they were your own family. Do right by them and know that they are spending money at our shops and feeding each one of our families that work in our shops. It's important to not treat people as a number or just another car in the line.
How do you build trust with customers?
We build trust with our customers by treating every customer how we would like to be treated. And, most importantly, building lasting relationships along the way.
What makes your business popular?
Our coffee kiosks are popular because we offer many unique drinks that cannot be purchased anywhere else in town, coupled with our unrivaled customer service.
FINALISTS
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate, 1550 Poly Dr.
- Collective Elevation, 4949 Danford Dr.
HOTEL
Hilton Garden Inn Billings
13 years in business
2465 Grant Rd.
(406) 655-8800
The Hilton Garden Inn is more than just a hotel.
“We have over 4,100 square feet of meeting space that is perfect for weddings, corporate trainings, parties, family reunions and holiday parties,” said the hotel’s Erica Kimble. “We have an executive chef who adds a personal touch to every catered meal that is prepared and a banquet staff that will take care of the set up and tear down of your event.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Hilton Garden Inn hotels are unique in the hospitality industry by offering affordable and comfortable sleeping rooms, delicious cook-to-order breakfast, dinner and bar service and adequate meeting space for business and leisure travelers coming into the Billings’ market.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our hotel has a warm welcoming experience the minute that you enter our doors with our goal to make each guest’s stay better and brighter by giving our guests peace of mind by delivering an even cleaner stay with consistent service that you can expect with each visit.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We believe that teamwork is the key to success and that those whom you work with are more than your co-workers, they are your work family and we are all here to support each other.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The options to be able to give back and work so closely with non-profits and other organizations and the networking opportunities that Billings offers that ties everyone so closely together.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect a hospitable welcome and to be greeted with a smile from the staff the minute that they enter the doors.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being the Best of the Best means being the one who stood out of the crowd and had a lasting impression on those who have experienced what you have to offer.
What are you most proud of?
I am very proud of my team, throughout this last year they have all come together and provided the best service to our guests in one of the hardest years. They all continue to shine and this is reflective with the Billings' community voting the Hilton Garden Inn as No.1 hotel in Billings.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Great customer service begins with management and the treatment of each employee who works within the company. If an employee is confident, trained and treated well, they will share this throughout their interactions with customers.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
The Hilton Garden Inn Billings works closely with multiple non-profit organizations by donating items that are still usable but not within the company standards, or by getting teams of employees together to work on volunteer projects throughout the year.
How do you build trust with customers?
By always being available for the client and by properly training employees to have consistency with all interactions, so that the client knows what to expect each time they stay with us or hold an event at the hotel.
What makes your business popular?
By being dynamic in the Billings community and by having our loyal customers and clients that continue to return and refer their colleagues to utilize the Hilton Garden Inn for their business and travel needs.
Fun fact about your business?
The Hilton Garden Inn is undergoing a remodel of public spaces that will conclude in December 2021.
FINALISTS
- C'mon Inn Hotel of Billings, 2020 Overland Ave. South
- Northern Hotel, 19 N. Broadway
MUSIC VENUE
Pub Station
7 years in business
2502 1st Ave. North
(406) 894-2020
FINALISTS
- Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. North
- Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave.
PLACE FOR CHILD’S BIRTHDAY PARTY
D-BAT Billings
1 year in business
In Rimrock Mall: 300 S. 24th St. West
(406) 510-3228
FINALISTS
- Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum, 3024 2nd Ave. North
- ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Rd.
PLACE FOR FAMILY FUN
D-BAT Billings
1 year in business
In Rimrock Mall: 300 S. 24th St. West
(406) 510-3228
FINALISTS
- Öx Indoor Axe Throwing, 1919 Rhea Ln.
- ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Rd.
PLACE TO GET MARRIED
WillowBrooke Barn
1 year in business
414 S 64th St West
(406) 670-4406
If you decide to hold your wedding at WillowBrooke Barn, you’re already considered family by staff.
“We treat every couple like family,” said the venue’s Mary Cady. “It is such an honor to be a part of the biggest day of their lives. We get excited when they get excited and we cry at every wedding alongside the families. It is so touching to be a part of such special, intimate moments.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our venue brings something completely new to the Billings wedding scene. Customer service is our top priority and we work hard to make every couple's wedding dreams a reality.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are not just a wedding venue, WillowBrooke is suited to host almost any event. From an intimate elopement to a large corporate conference we are happy to accommodate events of any size.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love being able to meet and share in the excitement with every couple who comes to our facility. The joy they feel when they book their dream venue is contagious and we love to be a part of it.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly, positive atmosphere and owners who will go above and beyond to make your big day everything you've dreamed of.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
As a new business it is an incredible honor. We have felt the support of the Billings community and look forward to making dreams come true for years and years.
What are you most proud of?
WillowBrooke is truly a family-run business, built from the ground up by our family members and friends. We are so proud that all of our hard work has paid off and we have something so beautiful to show for it that the whole community can enjoy.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Here at WillowBrooke we treat every couple like family. It is such an honor to be a part of the biggest day of their lives, we get excited when they get excited and we cry at every wedding alongside the families. It is so touching to be a part of such special, intimate moments.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
On many occasions we have been happy to donate use of our venue for charity events.
How do you build trust with clients?
Honesty and integrity are a big part of what we do at WillowBrooke. It is important to us that we stay true to our word and make sure to treat our clients how we would like to be treated. We go above and beyond to be as accommodating as possible for our couples.
Fun fact about your business?
We chose the name WillowBrooke to honor our daughter, sister, mother, and friend, Brooke Cady. With every event we host we celebrate her and remember the joy she brought to all of our lives.
FINALISTS
- Camelot Ranch, 8736 Camelot Ln.
- DanWalt Gardens, 720 Washington St.
PLACE TO WORK
St. Vincent Healthcare
122 years in business
1233 N. 30th Street
(406) 237-7000
Lots of businesses have a mission statement framed on a wall. Often, that’s the end of that.
At St. Vincent Healthcare, the mission statement lives in each employee, the hospital says.
“At St. Vincent Healthcare the mission lives in our hearts and actions,” says the hospital’s Shawn Langeliers. “No matter what part you play or which role you fill, you are improving the lives of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
St. Vincent Healthcare delivers compassionate, quality care to over 400,000 people in a four-state area, as it has for more than 120 years. In addition to 11 primary care clinics in and around the Billings area, St. Vincent Healthcare offers dozens of progressive specialty services and a 286-bed hospital. St. Vincent even has a special “hospital within a hospital” just for children, St. Vincent Children’s Healthcare. From its modest beginnings over a century ago, St. Vincent Healthcare has grown into one of Montana’s largest comprehensive hospitals; renowned for a mission of compassionate care and service to the poor, the St. Vincent Healthcare team is continually recognized as clinical and technological leaders in the healthcare industry.
What brings customers back to your business?
At St. Vincent Healthcare, we’re happy to tell you about us: our compassionate caregivers, our clinical excellence, our award-winning care and even our beautiful campus. But it’s really all about you. Our patients and families are the center of every thought, communication and action that takes place in this healing space.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our values and culture tie us together, and we recognize that a caring smile or kind word contribute to our success as much as the job itself. There is no greater satisfaction than doing work that helps people when they need it most. All of our associates are part of a team that believes a career is a calling and knows healthcare serves a higher purpose.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We’ve grown over the decades as medicine has advanced and the needs of our community have evolved so that today we’re not only a legacy, but an innovator paving the way for tomorrow. We love that we are part of a proud Billings past and exciting future all at once.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
If you need care, you want to know that your hospital or healthcare system is known for patient safety and excellence. You can feel confident that St. Vincent Healthcare is establishing a national reputation for our commitment to safety, excellence and innovation. You can also take comfort in knowing that SCL Health is a faith-based organization guided by our mission, vision and values. Inspired by our faith, we will partner with our patients and communities to exceed their expectations for health.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Caregivers are the foundation of our ministry. We truly believe that we have the “Best of the Best” healthcare workers at St. Vincent Healthcare, so to be voted by them as the “Best Place to Work” in Billings is an absolute honor. Our team lives out our mission every single day by improving the health of the people and communities we serve and they are the heart of this organization. We could not be more proud.
What are you most proud of?
We are proud to be one of Montana’s most trusted healthcare leaders that continues to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. While we reflect on our accomplishments and cherish our traditions, we embrace an innovative spirit that works to heal people and help them stay healthy. We’re always modeling new approaches to care, with a focus on improving quality and creating more value for patients.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Inspired by our faith, St. Vincent Healthcare addresses the most critical needs of the communities we serve; especially of those who are poor and vulnerable. The Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth found creative ways to provide healthcare in their communities more than 150 years ago. Through strong community partnerships, we continue that work today, bringing innovative, evidence-based programs and services outside the hospital walls.
FINALISTS
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate, 1550 Poly Dr.
- St. John’s United, 3940 Rimrock Rd.
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
St. John’s United
58 years in business
3940 Rimrock Rd.
(406) 655-7700
As we age, decisions about the care for ourselves or our loved ones become more difficult. What sets St. John’s United apart is its mission and ability to care for people throughout multiple life transitions, says Kevin Sider.
“People return to St. John's because of our missional intent and willingness to understand their unique situations, accompanying them as they experience all forms of life transitions.”
Staff love working there because of the great work-life balance and the onsite childcare that enables intergenerational interaction.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
To begin, St. John’s United acknowledges that there are many fine retirement communities in the Billings area which provide quality service to seniors. There are, however, some distinguishing features that set St. John's United apart. First, St. John’s is the only Life Plan Community in the area, meaning that we offer every level of senior living (from independent to skilled nursing) in our family of services. Our residents have priority access to the care they need before we reach out to offer this same care to people from the broader community. Second, St. John's has retirement communities in multiple locations (Billings Heights, Billings West End, Laurel, and Red Lodge). Third, St. John’s is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, affiliated with twenty-five ownership Lutheran congregations.
What brings customers back to your business?
People return to St. John's because of our missional intent and willingness to understand their unique situations, accompanying them as they experience all forms of life transitions. Some of these transitions include, but are not limited to, retirement living (independent, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing), rehabilitative services, at-home services, home health care, and hospice care.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
St. John’s United provides human services to people of all ages, from the beginning of life to the end of life. St. John’s currently is the largest not-for-profit child daycare in Yellowstone County. St. John’s also provides child adoption services, mental health counseling services, in-patient and out-patient rehabilitative services, home health care services, and hospice care services. Most people may also not be aware that St. John’s is one of the five largest employers in Yellowstone County.
What makes your business a good place to work?
St. John’s United values work/life balance for our staff, even offering onsite child daycare and after school programs for their children. In addition, employees genuinely care about and support one another. Employees often say that there is a sense of family among staff and residents. Our missional intent to provide living opportunities within nurturing environments generates caring interaction between staff and our amazing communities of elder residents, children, and patients.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We enjoy being an integral part of the local community as well as the opportunities for collaborative partnerships with other for-profit and not-for-profit organizations in the area.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
People visiting St. John's can expect to experience a genuinely caring attitude about their situation, and a spirit of innovation regarding the future. The world is continually changing, and senior services are too. St. John’s aims to continually evolve and grow in order to better serve all generations.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of our dedicated staff who truly give the best of themselves every day. We're also proud of our incredible residents who enrich our lives in so many ways!
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
The most well-known way that St. John’s United gives back to the community is through its annual Summer Concert Series, which provides the gift of music to be enjoyed by people of all ages. These musical concerts are scheduled over a seven week period and are held on three of our campuses. St. John’s also hosts an annual Art for the Ages event within Mission Ridge. Finally, we gladly welcome our neighbors to enjoy our beautiful campus communities and to find refreshment in the beautiful flowers and on peaceful walking paths.
FINALISTS
- MorningStar Senior Living of Billings, 4001 Bell Ave.
- The Springs at Grand Park, 1221 28th St. West